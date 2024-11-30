Pitt Reveals Uniform vs. Boston College
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers revealed their uniform for their matchup with the Boston College Eagles on the road in Week 14, the regular season finale.
Pitt will wear their usual away game uniforms with the white jerseys with royal blue numbers and a mustard yellow outline, the ACC logo with mustard yellow lettering and royal blue football, a mustard yellow Panther head and white sleeves for players to go along with it if they so choose.
The Panthers will also wear the mustard yellow pants, with a royal blue stripe down each side as well as the royal blue Nike logo.
Pitt wore this exact uniform in their first two road games, a 27-21 comeback victory over Cincinnati in Week 2 and then a 34-24 win against North Carolina in Week 6.
Pitt comes into this matchup 7-4 overall and 3-4 in the ACC, with four straight losses. Boston College comes into the game 6-5 overall and 3-4 in the ACC, with a 41-21 win over North Carolina at home in Week 13.
The Panthers and Eagles have played each other 33 times in their history, with both teams taking control of the series at different times.
Pitt won the first matchup in 1959 on the road, then Boston College won the next two back-to-back in 1971-72. Pitt would then win the next eight matchups in the series, three straight from 1973-75 and then five straight from 1977-81.
The Eagles won the next three games in 1985 and 1987-88, the Panthers won the following two matchups in 1989-90 and the Eagles won in 1991.
Both teams joined the Big East in 1993, when the conference started playing football, as they both were basketball members.
Boston College won seven of the next nine meetings, 1993-95, 1997-99 and in 2001. Pitt would win in 1996 and then four of the final five matchups in the conference, in 2000 and then 2002-04, before Boston College joined the ACC ahead of the 2005 season.
Pitt would join the ACC nine years later in 2013 and the two teams have faced off just four times. The first two times came with ACC Divisions, as Pitt was in the Coastal and Boston College in the Atlantic.
The Panthers won in Chestnut Hill, Mass. 30-20 in 2014 and the Eagles won in Pittsburgh in 2019, 26-19.
Boston College won in dramatic fashion in 2020, as Pitt placekicker Alex Kessman, who hit a program record 58-yard tying field goal with 40 seconds remaining missed the point after in overtime, falling 31-30 in Chestnut Hill.
The Panthers came out victorious in the most recent matchup last season, 24-16, with quarterback Nate Yarnell leading the way.
Pitt and Boston College kickoff at 3:00 p.m. on the CW Network.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- How to Watch: Pitt vs. Boston College
- Pitt Makes QB Change vs. Boston College
- WATCH: Pitt's Zack Austin Hits Game-Winning 3-Pointer
- Pitt Beats Ohio State in Overtime
- Pitt Reveals New Starter vs. Ohio State
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt