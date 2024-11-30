Pitt Football 4-Star Commit Visiting Missouri
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have one of their top football commits going on a visit to another school this weekend.
Four-star wide receiver DaMarion Fowlkes, who plays for Our Lady of Good Counsel High School in Olney, Md., is on a visit to Missouri, who are facing Arkansas in their final regular season game, according to Brian Dohn of 247Sports.
He also received an offer on the visit, as the SEC program looks to flip his commitment ahead of the early signing period, which starts Dec. 4.
Both 247Sports and On3 rank Fowlkes as a four-star in the Class of 2025, while ESPN and Rivals have him as a three-star. 247Sports rates Fowlkes as No. 230 recruit in the nation, No. 22 wide receiver and No. 7 recruit in Maryland, while On3 rates him as the No. 46 wide receiver and No. 9 recruit in the state.
Fowlkes committed to Pitt back on June 10, which was soon after his official visit on June 6. He also took a recent visit for the Backyard Brawl vs. rival West Virginia on Sept. 14, a spring practice visit on April 3 and also to watch them face Florida State on Nov. 4, 2023.
He chose Pitt over offers from ACC schools in Boston College, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest, rival West Virginia, Indiana, MAC schools in Bowling Green, Buffalo and Kent State, plus Charlotte, East Carolina, Howard, James Madison, Liberty, Memphis, Old Dominion, Temple, Towson and UNLV,
Fowlkes stands at 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds and excels in space, as he blows by most defenders with his speed.
He ran the 100-meter dash in 10.99 seconds back in May and also has great jumping ability and can dunk a basketball. He is the cousin of former United States Men's National Team (Soccer) defender DaMarcus Beasley.
Fowlkes finished with four catches for 172 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-13 win over St. John's College High School at home on Oct. 11. Ed O'Brien of 247Sports was at that game, which might explain the new four-star rating from the site.
Fowlkes also excels in both punt and kickoff return for Good Counsel, returning the opening kickoff 85 yards for a score and then two punt return touchdowns of 81 yards and 46 yards in the 48-14 win on the road over Stone Bridge High School on Sept. 27.
He had another punt return for a touchdown 21-0 win over Gonzaga College High School on Nov. 1, his fifth of the season.
Fowlkes ended his senior season for Our Lady of Good Counsel with 47 receptions for 761 yards and 11 touchdowns, missing two games. He also had 1,247 all-purpose yards, and earned First Team Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) honors as a returnerr and a wide receiver.
If he stays committed to Pitt, he'll join high school teammate, linebacker Justin Thompson, with the program next season.
