Pitt Freshman RB Ready For Action
Throughout spring camp, various Pitt Panthers coaches and returning players mentioned Ja’Kyrian Turner as a standout player.
His name began to surface when the topic of early-entry freshmen was presented. However, it seemed that as spring camp moved forward, Turner was standing out as a potential difference-maker regardless of where he’s listed in terms of his class.
"(Ja'Kyrian Turner has) done a nice job,” Pat Narduzzi said in a post-practice press conference (available on YouTube). “Really, all four tailbacks, I'm impressed with all of them. But Ja'Kyrian's done a nice job."
“He can go out and play receiver as well, but I think he's done a nice job in the backfield. He's got good vision, makes people miss, and he's mature. We've got an older guy back there, too. His maturity, it shows out there.”
Around that time, the returning star running back echoed Narduzzi’s comments on the Bushnell (Fla.) South Sumter High School graduate.
“We just brought in...Jy'Kyrian (Turner),” Desmond Reid said. “I like what I'm seeing from him. Fast guy. Can make people miss. He's somebody y'all have to watch out for.”
In the final press conference ahead of the spring game (available on YouTube), offensive coordinator Kade Bell also had a positive review of the running back commonly known as “Boosie,” while explaining how the incoming 2025 backfield class came together.
“We had a small room this spring,” Bell said on April 10. “We had two high school guys committed. One of our other top guys that we had on our board (Jaylin Brown) came available late in the season, that...de-committed from Louisville.
“So, for us, it was like, 'Do we want to take a transfer? Or hey, man, why not take a great high school player if we think he's great?' You know? A kid that we can develop and bring him in here. So, we took three high school running backs, you know, and they're all a little different which is, right?”
“You've got Boosie who's 5-9, already 180-something pounds after getting here. He's going to be 190-200 pound kid who can fly. You've got another one (in Synkwan Smith) that's coming in that ran 10.5 that can run, too. And then you've got a bigger kid coming in who's close to 5-11, 190 pounds already, and he also ran 10.9. So, we've got a bunch of different guys in that room now.
“Boosey does some pretty cool things, man. He's had some big runs, some explosive runs, and I think he's just touching the surface.”
While Turner has the talent, Bell made clear that he isn’t afraid to put inexperienced running backs on the field.
“As a freshman, I'm not scared to play young guys at that position,” Bell said on April 10. “I think as long as you can come in and do what you're supposed to do, running back's a position (that's) more of a field position, right? Usually, you're just really talented, you know?
“So, I think that's a position where you can come in and play early as long as you get with Coach (Lindsey) Lamar and learn what we're trying to do.”
