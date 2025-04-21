Pitt Offense Features Intriguing Playmakers
Spring camp offered plenty of insight into emerging players, position battles, early-entry freshmen potentially capable of helping the Pitt Panthers in the fall, portal additions primed to make an impact, and more.
Through all of those takeaways, intriguing players battling for two-deep roles came into focus.
Offensively, Pitt fans know all about Eli Holstein, Desmond Reid, Kenny Johnson, and Ryan Baer. Those players, and others, are fully established. Outside of the obvious, who are some of the players on offense that will be particularly interesting to watch through the rest of the off-season and into the fall?
Here are five intriguing players battling for key roles in the Pitt offense this fall.
Ja'Kyrian Turner
With the potential No. 2 running back this fall in Juelz Goff hampered by injuries through the spring, Derrick Davis Jr. out altogether, and others banged up, Ja'Kyrian Turner saw loads of action since arriving as an early-entry freshman in January.
Equipped with 4.3 speed, according to his 40-yard dash time clocked at a Miami camp last year, Turner has big-time raw ability that became a little more refined through the 15 spring sessions. He essentially split the spring game carries with converted receiver Justin Cook, an important work load for a rookie running back who received consistent praise throughout the spring.
"(Ja'Kyrian Turner has) done a nice job,” Pat Narduzzi said in a post-practice press conference. “Really, all four tailbacks, I'm impressed with all of them. But Ja'Kyrian's done a nice job.
Look for Turner to vie for a key rotational gig through spring camp. Perhaps it's possible the freshman could rise as high as the No. 2 role behind Desmond Reid.
Kendall Stanley
As Pitt fans learned last season when Branson Taylor went down, depth at the tackle position is key. Ryan Baer did a good job of replacing Taylor, but that took the Ohio product away from his post at right tackle.
This year, Michigan import Jeffrey Persi is cemented as the blind side protector while a trimmed-down Baer is back in his best role on the right side. Meanwhile, Kade Bell has a heck of an insurance policy for Persi and Baer in Charlotte transfer Kendall Stanley.
It may not end there, though.
It was said during spring camp that Stanley is fully capable of playing guard as well. In fact, he was plugged into a guard role during the spring game while Pat Narduzzi opined that he could potentially play center if called upon.
Where Stanley will end up on the depth chart is difficult to project, but one thing is clear. The newcomer will provide crucial depth up front for the Panthers.
Cataurus Hicks
Blue Hicks feels like the perfect addition for Kade Bell's offense, a 5-foot-10 speedster who can play inside and out, creating mismatches, and threatening home runs every time he gets the ball with space to maneuver.
It's about as simple as that.
Hicks looked like he was shot out of a cannon after snagging a short pass which he converted into a 65-yard touchdowns in the Blue-Gold Game. Whether he earns a starting role or an important rotational gig is unclear, but so long as he stays relatively healthy, he should have a productive debut season in Pittsburgh.
