Former Pitt Guard Back in Portal, Despite No Eligibility

NEWS: Minnesota guard Femi Odukale has entered the transfer portal, @LeagueRDY has learned.



Odukale began his career playing two seasons at Pitt, before playing one at Seton Hall, one at New Mexico State and this season at Minnesota.



He averaged 6.8PPG, 4.4RPG, 3.6APG, 1.5APG… pic.twitter.com/0r4MZRCIFz