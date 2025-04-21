Former Pitt Guard Back in Portal, Despite No Eligibility
PITTSBURGH — A former Pitt Panthers guard is back in the transfer portal, but lacks any traditional eligibility.
Minnesota guard Femi Odukale has entered the transfer portal, according to Sam Kayser of League Ready.
Odukale committed to Pitt as a member of the Class of 2020, coming in as a three-star guard with 247Sports and Rivals ranking him in their top 200 players.
He played in 22 games and started five contests as a freshman in the COVID-19 impacted 2020-21 season. He also averaged 20.4 minutes, 6.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 0.9 steals per game, respectively, while shooting 46.4% from the field, 33.3% from 3-point range and 49.3% from the foul line.
Odukale saw his playing time increase as a sophomore the following season, playing in 31 games and starting 28 of them. He averaged career-highs in 32.4 minutes, 10.8 points and 3.4 assists per game, along with 3.4 assists and 1.0 steals per game, respectively. He shot 39.1% from the field, 33.0% from behind the arc and a career-high 63.0% from the free throw line as well.
With Pitt basketball undergoing major changes following that 2021-22 season, with a porous 11-21 record, Odukale chose to transfer closer to home to Seton Hall in South Orange, N.J., as he is a Brooklyn, N.Y. native.
Odukale played in 32 games and started 31 contests, both career-highs, as a junior in the 2022-23 season. He averaged 27.6 minutes, a career-low 7.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.3 steals and a career-high 1.6 steals per game, respectively. He also made 43.5% of his shots from the floor, a career-low 28.9% of his attempts from deep and 51.5% of his shots from the foul line.
He would transfer once again to New Mexico, where he received a waiver to transfer for a second time and would earn eligibility on Nov. 17 of the 2023-24 season.
Odukale started in 16 of the 26 games he played, averaging 28.7 minutes, 10.7 points, 3.0 assists, 1.1 steals and career-highs with 6.4 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game, respectively. He shot 43.2% from the field, 31.0% from 3-point range and 49.6% from the foul line.
He transferred for a third time to Minnesota for this past season, He started 30 of 32 contests, averaging 29.5 minutes, 6.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.2 blocks per game, while shooting 42.8% from the field, 28.3% from behind the arc and 51.7% from the foul line.
Odukale has used all his traditional eligibility, including his four playing years and his additional year for the COVID-19 pandemic.
He can go into the transfer portal, but there is no guarantee the NCAA gives him another year of eligibility.
Odukale is one of a few players who has entered the transfer portal with no eligibility remaining, including Syracuse center Eddie Lampkin Jr. and Clemson forward Ian Schieffelin.
Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia filed an injunction against the NCAA, which allows JUCO players an extra year of eligibility for next season, if they exhausted theirs prior, but this doesn't apply to players who were at the Division I-III levels.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Offense Features Intriguing Playmakers
- Pitt Freshman RB Ready For Action
- Two Defensive Pitt Football Recruits Commit Elsewhere
- Front Seven Risers in Pitt Spring Camp
- Pitt DC Praises Up-and-Coming Safety
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt