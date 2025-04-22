Pitt Commit Clocks Elite Track Time
Early this week, Pitt Panthers 2027 receiver recruit Jacob Thomas clocked an eye-popping time at a track meet.
The lightning-fast receiver, out of Charles W. Flanagan High School in the Hollywood, Florida area, announced his commitment to the Panthers back on March 1. At that time, he became the first recruit in the 2027 class to commit to Pat Narduzzi & Co., with star Pitt running back Desmond Reid's brother joining him in that committed class when he gave his pledge just days later - rising junior running back Tyler Reid.
Last May, Thomas clocked a 10.71 in the 100-meter sprint, listing a 10.6 as his top time in his profile on X. This morning, though, the 5-foot-10, 160-pound pass-catcher announced in an X post that he improved significantly on his personal best time recently.
At a District track meet this week, Thomas clocked a sizzling 10.38.
That elite-level speed fueled 27 catches for 604 yards and four touchdowns last season for the Falcons of Pembroke Pines, Florida. He also recorded 11 kickoff returns for 290 yards and a touchdown along with two punt returns for 25 yards.
Since committing to Pitt, Thomas has increased in national popularity as a prospect, leading to a flurry of additional post-pledge scholarship offers.
On March 5, Central Florida and Kentucky extended offers, too. Next, it was Boston College became Power Four offer No. 5 on March 19. The Miami Hurricanes followed three days later (March 22) followed by Marshall on Monday, March 24.
Florida International was next on March 27. On April 1, Florida State extended an offer, and roughly one hour of announcing his new personal best in the 100 meters, Thomas indicated on social media that Toledo had offered, too.
This could present a challenge to the Panthers coaching staff, working to hang onto the home-run-hitting commitment between now and National Signing Day in 2027.
“Those are some great guys, man," Thomas told On SI just hours after announcing his commitment. "I feel like they love me and I could fit in their system very well. He was telling me how he runs his plays and stuff and how my speed is very rare to find, and they always keep in touch with me.
“I love that about them and they tell me how, if I come, I'll be challenged week in and week out in practice and stuff like that. So, I just feel like it was a great fit for me.”
Certainly, his level of speed is a trait every college program covets.
Current Pitt 2026 Verbal Commitments
* QB Angelo Renda (Southlake [Tx.] Southlake Carroll)
* WR Dylan Wester (Sarasota [Fla.] Booker)
* S Marcus Jennings (Detroit [Mich.] Cass Tech)
* S Isaac Patterson (Westerville [Ohio] Westerville South)
Current Pitt 2027 Verbal Commitments
* WR Jacob Thomas (Pembroke Pines [Fla.] Flanagan)
* RB Tyler Reid (Miramar [Fla.] High School)
