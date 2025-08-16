Pitt Transfer Additions Making Step Up
Pitt has fully embraced the transfer portal. Fifteen new faces will suit up for the Panthers; last year’s group of fourteen included one lone FCS scholarship transfer in Desmond Reid from Western Carolina.
This year the Panthers are bringing in three transfers on scholarships that will be making the jump up to the ACC. Two reign from FCS programs similar to Reid, Kavir Bains-Marquez is a talented safety standing at 5’10” 175 who has spent the last four years with UC Davis and Keith Gouvia has been a force upfront for the Richmond Spiders over the past 4 seasons.
Gouveia had 24 starts throughout his time with the Spiders, all coming from Left Guard. The Panthers return three starting lineman upfront, Bj Williams at right gaurd, Lyndon Cooper at center, and Ryan Bear who made 8 starts at right tackle before making the final five at left tackle due to injuries.
Bains-Marquez travels across the country with an impressive resume. He led the entire Big Sky Conference last season with 14 pass break ups and also reeled in 3 interceptions to go along with 83 tackles and 8.5 tackles for loss from his safety position, it’s safe to say Bains has a nose for the football.
Pitt is returning two talented safeties in Cruce Brookins and Javon Mclntyre. Mclntyre started all 12 games at safety in 2023 and started 11/13 last season, he has combined for 136 tackles, 10 pass break ups, and 7 tackles for loss throughout the past 2 seasons. In both 2023 and 2024 he battled with current Cleveland Browns safety Donovan McMillon for playing time.
Brookins is a local kid who went to Steel Valley high. He saw his first action last season as a primary reserve at strong safety reeling in 2 interceptions and 35 tackles. Brookins and Bains will more than likely be battling it out at camp for the starting position.
Joining Bains-Marquez as a newcomer in the secondary is cornerback Rashan Murray. Pitt has never brought in a transfer from a Dii school on scholarship until now. Despite spending half of the year enrolled at the University of Pittsburgh Murray managed to win the 2025 Male Athlete of the Year award at California University of Pennsylvania where he played last season. He helped lead the Vulcans all the way to Dii quarterfinals after snagging an interception to seal the first round of national playoffs against Ashland University.
Murray had the same amount of pass break ups as Bains with 14, placing him 3rd in all of Dii last season. Pitt returns two experienced redshirt senior corners, Tamon Lynum and Rashad Battle but after making numerous splash plays during spring ball and a productive summer so far do not be surprised if Murray fights his way into the starting lineup.
