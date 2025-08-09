Ravens Sign Former Pitt DB
PITTSBURGH — A former Pitt Panthers defensive back has found their new NFL team after recently getting cut.
The Baltimore Ravens announced that they signed cornerback M.J. Devonshire, after a season-ending injury to 2025 sixth round pick Bilhal Kone, who they placed on injured reserve.
Devonshire was available following the Carolina Panthers placing him on waived-injured designation on July 25. The Panthers originally claimed him off waivers on April 28 and he had a strong training camp before his minor injury.
The Las Vegas Raiders selected Devonshire with the No. 229 pick in the Seventh Round and he originally made the 53-man roster as of the 4:00 p.m. deadline on Aug. 27, 2024 but cut him the day later, before signing him back to the practice squad on Aug. 30.
He signed a reserve/future contract with the Raiders on Jan. 6, but they waived him on April 25.
Devonshire started out his collegiate football career at Kentucky in 2019, but transferred to Pitt after two seasons there.
The Aliquippa, PA. native returned home for the next three seasons, where he revamped his career, playing in 38 games, missing just one and starting 18 games at cornerback his last two seasons.
He played in 13 games as a reserve cornerback in the 2021 season, making 18 tackles (10 solo), one tackle for loss, one interception and five passes defended. His play helped Pitt win their first ever ACC Championship that season and to make an appearance in the Peach Bowl.
Devonshire played in all 13 games in 2022, with nine starts at cornerback and serving as the primary punt returner. He made 34 tackles (23 solo), three interceptions and 11 passes defended, while returning 25 punts for 245 yards and one touchdown, earning All-ACC punt returner honors.
He had two important plays that season, including a pick-six for the go-ahead score in the 38-31 win over West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl in the season opener and returning a punt for a touchdown against Rhode Island.
Devonshire played in all 12 games in his final season in 2023, with nine starts, making 32 tackles (18 solo), 0.5 tackles for loss and led the team with four interceptions.
He also earned Second Team All-ACC honors in 2023 at cornerback. Devonshire finished tied for first in the ACC with 14 passes defended and in second place with 1.17 passes defended per game.
Devonshire also caught four picks, second-best in the ACC, including returning one 86 yards for a touchdown vs. then-ranked No. 14 Louisville, that helped set up the 38-21 upset on Oct. 14.
He finished his time with Pitt with 83 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, eight interceptions, returning three for touchdowns, and 21 pass breakups.
