Former Pitt Coach Makes Statement With Press Conference Shirt
The current future is uncertain, but former Pitt Panthers wide receivers coach Brennan Marion and Sacramento State are still all in. The University has announced plans to bring a new $450 million ‘state-of-the-art’ football stadium to campus that will be ready for the 2028 season. Replacing the Hornet Stadium that was originally constructed in 1969.
Marion wore a shirt that read ‘No Plan B’ below a Sacramento football helmet during a press conference after the first day of camp last week. Sacramento's schedule is loaded as they remain in the Big Sky Conference this season, arguably the best FCS conference. 6 of the 12 Big Sky teams finished inside the FCS top 25 last season.
Holding the highest-rated FCS incoming recruiting class of the year, Marion has brought in 73 new players that are currently participating in camp. One of those he’s bringing in was a part of Pitt’s most productive WR room in recent years, Gavin Thomson. Thomson walked on at Pitt in 2020 and received a scholarship in 2022 that was announced in front of the team by Dan Marino.
This isn’t the first time Thomson has followed Marion. In 2023 after graduating from Pitt he followed Marion to UNLV, Thomson was there for a lone season where he dealt with a back injury that sidelined him for the entire year. After the 2023 season he transferred closer to home where he led Saint Francis University in receiving yards with 727 last season before making the decision to enter the portal again, landing with Sacramento State.
When Marion headed the Panthers receiving room in 2021 it featured Biletnikoff Award Winner and Vikings WR Jordan Addison, Texans WR Jared Wayne, along with Tre Tipton, Gavin Thomson and Shocky Jaques-Louis, among others. The room totaled over 3,000 receiving yards as they made their way to an ACC Championship and also to Atlanta for the Chic-Fil-A Peach Bowl against Michigan St.
Prior to Pitt, in 2019 Marion was the OC at William & Mary and the following year he was the WR Coach over in Hawaii before joining the Panthers in 2021. After Pittsburgh he transitioned into the Pass Game Coordinator and WR Coach at Texas in 2022. For both the 2023 and 2024 season he was the OC in Vegas with UNLV before accepting the head coaching position with Sacramento State this year.
