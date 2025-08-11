Pitt Star Duo Makes ESPN Preseason All-American Team
Linebacker Kyle Louis and running back Desmond Reid aren't new to being on a preseason list for the best players in college football. They have both been named to the All-ACC Preseason Team and the Sporting News' Preseason All-American Team.
Now, the two Pitt stars have been added to another Preseason All-American Team, this time from ESPN.
In the 2024 college football season, Louis proved himself as one of the best defenders in the game. He put up 101 tackles, seven sacks and four interceptions, getting a touchdown off of one of those interceptions. Louis got third place in ACC Defensive Player of the Year voting.
Louis made first-team All-American for the Sporting News last season, but he wasn't on ESPN's list. Now, ESPN holds higher expectations for the redshirt junior.
Reid was a standout star on offense for Pitt. He took advantage of having a great quarterback and offensive line to put up very impressive yardage and clutch plays.
Reid led the nation with 154.9 all-purpose yards per game. He totaled 966 rushing yards, 579 receiving yards, and 159 punt return yards in the season. ESPN said it best with "is there anything Reid can't do?"
Just like on the Sporting News' Preseason All American Team, Reid is listed as an all-purpose back.
Pitt joins the likes of Ohio State, Penn State, Notre Dame, and Texas as the only teams will two first-team All-Americans. All of those teams besides Pitt made the College Football Playoffs last season.
Reid and Louis have been made the clear standouts for Pitt this season as they have been consistently named to preseason teams. Besides for them, Pitt has a lot of weapons on offense and defense. Pitt looks to enter this upcoming season strong and finish it just as high.
