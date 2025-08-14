Three Former Pitt Players Earn All-Time Honors
On Thursday, the Associated Press announced its AP All-Time All-Americans, and three former Pittsburgh Panthers made the team.
Hugh Green, Defensive End (1977-1980)
Green is widely considered one of the most dominant defensive players in college football history. A three-time First-Team All-American and two-time unanimous pick, Green dominated offenses with his speed, strength, and relentless pursuit. Finished his career with 53 sacks, including 17 in his senior year alone. He won the Lombardi Award, Maxwell Award and Walter Camp Player of the Year in 1980 while finishing second in Heisman Trophy voting. That was unheard of for a defensive player at the time.
Bill Fralic, Offensive Tackle, (1981-1984)
Fralic, a name that dominated in the trenches, was the cornerstone of Pitt’s offensive line. His three-time unanimous First-Team All-American status shows his ability to control the line. Fralic's rare blend of size, strength, and agility allowed him to neutralize elite pass rushers with ease. His induction into the College Football Hall of Fame is a testament to his consistency and leadership, making him one of the most respected linemen in NCAA history.
Larry Fitzgerald, Wide Receiver (2002-2003)
What can you say about Fitzgerald? His college career was cut short, but it remains one of the most dominant two-year runs in NCAA history. A unanimous First-Team All-American in 2003, Fitzgerald caught 161 passes for 2,677 yards and 34 touchdowns in just 26 games at Pitt. Finished second in the 2003 Heisman Trophy voting and later became one of the NFL’s all-time leaders in receptions and receiving yards. His incredible hands, precise route running, and ability to make acrobatic catches under pressure made him nearly unstoppable.
This is a good feat for Green, Fralic and Fitzgerald. Since 1925, nearly 2,000 men have been named AP first-team All-Americans, one of the best honors in college football. According to espn.com, a panel of 12 AP sportswriters who cover college football selected the All-Time team. For a player to qualify, he must have been an AP first-team All-American at least once. His professional career, if any, was not to be considered. Also, a member of the all-time team could be listed only on the side of the ball where he was named first-team All-America. All-purpose players could come from any position.
