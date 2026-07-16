Pitt Quarterbacks to Watch For This Summer

After the Pitt Panthers lost to Louisville for their second loss of the 2025 season, the coaching staff made the bold decision to bench quarterback Eli Holstein the next game. Holstein had led the Panthers to a 7-0 start the season prior, but poor play in back-to-back big games was enough to see his starting spot taken.

True freshman Mason Heintschel was selected to start the next game, a matchup with Boston College. When most Panther fans saw this news, they thought one thing:

"Who?"

Little did they know, the win over Boston College would be the start of a record-breaking freshman season for Heintschel, even better than Holstein's first year with the Panthers. The program has full faith in Heintschel to be the starting quarterback this upcoming season.

But the Holstein situation is a reminder that nothing in college football is a given. All the time, we see injuries, poor play, and the transfer portal shake up who a team puts on the field to lead them.

While Pitt fans should feel confident in Heintschel's sophomore season, there are still some other quarterbacks on the roster just in case of any changing circumstances.

Nov 29, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Mason Heintschel (6) looks to pass against the Miami Hurricanes at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Holden Greier

Texas State transfer Holden Greier comes in as the eldest quarterback on the roster. The redshirt senior, who is the only current Pitt quarterback older than a sophomore, has already embraced a mentorship role in the QB room.

Greiner has only thrown 9-for-21 passing, 116 yards, one interception and no touchdowns in his college career, but he has years of experience. Greiner spent three years with the Auburn Tigers and one year with Texas State.

Unlike last year's veteran backup Cole Gonzalez, Greiner isn't guaranteed to be the first choice off the bench in the event of a blowout or poor starter play. But he can definitely be someone to make the QB room as a whole better.

The Texas Freshmen

Angelo Renda comes in as one of Pitt's most promising freshman quarterbacks of 2026. The three-star from Texas threw for 8,197 yards and 86 touchdown passes while also rushing for 1,559 yards at the varsity level.

Fellow Texan Corey Dailey, who got upgraded to a four-star, also brings a unique set of skills. Dailey stands at 6'6 and set records at his high school for passing touchdowns, total touchdowns, completions and passing yards. He put up 2,912 passing yards, 660 rushing yards, 22 passing touchdowns, 35 total touchdowns and just four interceptions during his senior year.

If there's another "emergency true freshman replacement" situation for the Panthers, Renda or Dailey are the most likely candidates.

As Fall Camp approaches, it serves as a time for quarterbacks to stand out and prove why they should be the first off the sideline.

Walk-Ons

Never underestimate a walk-on, as Davin Friedman walked on recently in June 2026. The Erie, PA native threw for 1,392 yards and 10 touchdowns while rushing for 291 yards in his senior year at Cathedral Prep. He also served as his team's punter.

Another walk-on is Beau Jackson, who is entering his redshirt freshman year with the Panthers. Jackson threw for 1,695 passing yards and 15 touchdowns for his high school, West Bloomfield, all while having the highest completion percentage in his school's history with 65.0.

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