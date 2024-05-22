Former Pitt WR Lands at Akron
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers saw a number of players depart from the program this offseason, including one wide out who found out where he'll play next season.
Wide receiver Israel Polk entered the transfer portal last month and announced that he will play next season at Akron.
Pitt has had some history with Akron in terms of the wide receiver position. Shocky-Jacques Louis chose to transfer there after the 2021 season. He had a great 2022, catching 74 passes for 931 yards and two touchdowns.
Senior Konata Mumpfield transferred from Akron to Pitt ahead of the 2022 season. He has started 21 of 24 games the past two seasons, making 102 catches for 1,127 yards and six touchdowns.
Polk spent one season with the Panthers, enrolling early back in January of last year. He played in four games last season, Wofford in Week 1, Cincinnati in Week 2, Boston College in Week 12 and Duke in the season-finale in Week 13. He made one catch on the road against Duke for 14 yards.
Since he only played in four games last season, Polk maintained his redshirt, giving him four more years of eligibility.
He came to Pitt after playing for powerhouse St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, Calif. 247Sports ranked him as a three-star, No. 97 athlete and No. 103 recruit from California in the Class of 2023.
Polk was the third player from the Pitt Class of 2023 to transfer this offseason. Running back TJ Harvison did so back in December and defensive end Antonio Camon left after the end of spring practices. Both players are still without a team.
He is the sixth offensive player to transfer following spring practices, joining quarterback Christian Veilleux, who landed at Georgia State, tight end Cole Mitchell, offensive linemen in Dorien Ford and walk-on George French II.
He is the 10th player overall this spring to transfer, along with defensive backs Jahvante Royal and walk-on Dante Caputo, Camon and starters in both defensive end Dayon Hayes and linebacker Solomon DeShields, who transferred to Colorado and Texas A&M respectively.
