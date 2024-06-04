Larry Fitzgerald Reacts to Recent Pitt Visit
PITTSBURGH -- Larry Fitzgerald had a stellar career at Pitt and one that will always serve as a crucial time in his development.
This past weekend, he came back to campus and to the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on the South Side to watch his son, Devin Fitzgerald, compete at Pitt football camps, where he earned himself a scholarship.
247Sports ranks Devin Fitzgerald as the No. 4 player in Arizona and No. 62 wide receiver in the Class of 2026. He currently holds four FBS offers from Arizona, Bowling Green, Washington State and now Pitt.
Larry Fitzgerald posted a tweet, that showed him taking a picture with Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi, plus his son Devin Fitzgerald.
The other pictures included Devin Fitzgerald competing at the camp, Larry Fitzgerald posting up at Bouquet Gardens, a student dorm on S. Bouquet Street on Pitt's Oakland campus, plus Larry Fitzgerald speaking with Chris LaSala, the Associate Athletic Director/Football Administration at Pitt.
"It was great to be back on the [Pitt] campus this weekend with my son, [Devin Fitzgerald]," Fitzgerald wrote in his post. "Seeing him excel at what he is passionate about is surreal. I'm incredibly proud of him for earning what he's worked so hard for and loves.
"I especially enjoyed walking around campus with him and reminiscing about my college experience.
"Thank you to my guy [Aaron Donald], as well as [Narduzzi], Coach Walt Harris, [LaSala], [former Pitt offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach J.D. Brookhart], and so many others for always making me feel at home. I'm deeply grateful for your unwavering support over the years."
Larry Fitzgerald also met with Panthers defensive coordinator Randy Bates, who posted a picture of them on his Twitter account.
He came to Pitt football after serving as one of the best high school wide receivers in Minnesota in the early 2000s. He excelled for the program in just two seasons in 2002-03, making 161 catches for 2,677 yards and 34 touchdowns.
Larry Fitzgerald had one of the best seasons ever for the Panthers in 2003, where he worked with Pittsburgh native and quarterback Rod Rutherford to make 92 catches for 1,672 yards and 22 touchdowns. The receiving yards and receiving toucdowns both rank as the most for a Panther in a single season, while his 92 receptions rank third most.
He earned a number of honors and won numerous awards for his performance that season, including First Team All-Big East, Big East Offensive Player of the Year, unanimous All-American, and both the Walter Camp and Biletnikoff Awards, identifying him as one of the best players in the country and the top wide receiver in the FBS, respectively.
Larry Fitzgerald entered the 2004 NFL Draft, where the Arizona Cardinals drafted him with the No. 3 overall pick. He would go on to have a stellar career, spending all 17 seasons through 2020 with the franchise.
He finished his NFL career with 1,432 catches for 17,492 yards and 121 touchdowns. His recepitons and receiving yards rank second best all-time, behind Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, while his receiving touchdowns ranks sixth best.
Larry Fitzgerald keeps a good relationship with Pitt and back in April, he posted on Instagram about how his time with the program made him into the man he is today.
