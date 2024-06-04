Competition Growing for Pitt's 5-Star Target
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers target Meleek Thomas is one of the most prized recruits in the Class of 2025, with many other schools coming in for his services.
Thomas will make two official visits in June, according to DuShawn London of 247Sports. This includes back-to-back National Champions UConn, June 19-21, and then Arkansas the following week, June 25-27.
He will also make an official visit to Indiana at some point following the end of his travel team season with New Heights Lightning NYC in the Nike EYBL, as he told Jeff Rabjohns of 247Sports.
Thomas previously made visits to Auburn Jan. 12 and Kentucky on Feb. 2. WIth Kentucky head coach John Calipari leaving for Arkansas, this upcoming visit might prove crucial in Thomas' recruitment.
He made an official visit to Pitt back in March and grew his relationship with the coaching staff, particularly head coach Jeff Capel and assistant coach Jason Capel. He also came to a number of games throughout the season to watch the team, along with Pitt commit and Lincoln Park teammate, Brandin Cummings.
Thomas has starred for Lincoln Park in Midland, Pa., north of Pittsburgh in Beaver County, winning back-to-back WPIAL and PIAA state titles, as they've dominated Pennsylvania in more recent years.
He averaged 22.7 points, 10.4 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 3.2 steals per game, respectively last season, while shooting 57% from the field, 38% from 3-point range and 78% from the free-throw line.
Playing alongside Cummings, Thomas and him made for the best duo in Pennsylvania basketball. With Cummings going to Pitt, Thomas may likely choose to follow him there as well, keeping the hometown connection going into college.
Other teams that are recruiting Thomas with great intent are Duke, Kansas and Kansas State.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Hosting 'Mammoth' OL Target for Visit
- Legendary WR Visits Pitt Facility
- Three Pitt Legends on College Hall of Fame Ballot
- Pitt Hosting 4-Star G For Official Visit
- Pitt Believes Kyle Louis Ready for Massive Leap
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt