Pitt's Reece Heller Wins Bronze at U23 Freestyle Nationals
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers redshirt senior Reece Heller is continuing to excel in the offseason as he finished with the bronze medal at the U23 Freestyle Nationals at the Spire Institute in Geneva, Ohio.
Heller, competing for Pittsburgh Wrestling Club and who held the No. 10 ranking in the 86 kilogram weight class, made it all the way to the semifinals, defeating four wrestlers en route.
This included a 10-0 decision over Baldwin Wallace's Remington Bauer in the Round of 64, a 7-2 decision against No. 23 Adrian Gacek of Clarion RTC in the Round of 32, a 4-0 decision against No. 26 Tomas Brooker of Boone RTC in the Round of 16 and an 11-0 decision against No. 15 Maximus Hale of Pennsylvania RTC in the Quarterfinals.
Heller did lose in the Semifinals to Lucas Cochran of Nittany Lion Wrestling Club, 14-6, which put him into the Consolations.
He would upset both No. 2 Brayden Thompson of Cowboy Wrestling, 7-3, in the Consolation Semifinals and then No. 1 Dylan Fishback of Wolfpack Wrestling Club, 10-6, in the Third Place Match to win the bronze medal.
Heller wrestled Fishback twice this past season for Pitt, as Fishback competed for ACC foe NC State, at 184 pounds. Heller won a 4-3 decision in the home dual in January, while Fishback defeated him in an 8-2 decision in the ACC Championships Semifinals.
He holds a 40-18 record at two seasons at Pitt, after transferring with his brother Holden Heller from Hofstra.
Heller finished with a 21-8 record last season as the starter at 184 pounds and made it to his second consecutive NCAA Championships. He has one season left of eligibility.
Three more wrestlers from Pitt competed at 70 kilograms in Dylan Evans, Jack Marlow and Jack Pletcher.
Rising redshirt freshman Grant MacKay made it to the Quarterfinals at 74 kilograms, but just missed out on a top eight finish, as he lost his first match in the consolations.
