Jets Cut Former Pitt Star DL
PITTSBURGH -- The New York Jets waived former Pitt star defensive lineman Jaylen Twyman, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston.
He only recently signed with the Jets on Aug. 18, last week, but the franchise makes the cut regardless.
Twyman came to Pitt in the Class of 2017 as a three-star out of H.D, Woodson High School in Washington, D.C. 247Sports ranked him as the No. 46 defensive tackle, Rivals ranked him at No. 48 for his position, and both site rated him the No. 5 recruit in Washington D.C.
He would redshirt as a freshman in 2017 and then played in 13 games, starting one, in 2018, making 16 tackles (six solo), 1.5 tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks.
Twyman starred as a redshirt sophomore in 2019, even changing his number from 55 to 97, in honor of legendary Pitt defensive tackle Aaron Donald.
He would start all 13 games, making 41 tackles (23 solo), tied for the team high with 12 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks and two passes defended. He was the first defensive tackle to lead Pitt with sacks since Donald and ranked No. 18 in the country with 0.81 sacks per game.
Twyman would earn Outland Trophy National Defensive Player of the Month for September honors, making six sacks over four games. He also earned ACC Defensive Lineman of Week honors for his performance against North Carolina, when he made 2.5 sacks.
He finished the 2019 season with First Team All-ACC honors and Associated Press, Football Writers Association of America,Phil Steele,Sporting News, Walter Camp and The Athletic naming him as a Second Team All-American.
Twyman chose to sit out the 2020 COVID-19 impacted season and prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft. The Minnesota Vikings would select him in the Sixth Round with the No. 199 overall pick and he signed a four-year rookie contract shortly after.
He dealt with a serious matter that offseason on July 16, after he suffered four gun shot wounds riding in a car while visiting his family in Washington, D.C. The Vikings waived him for with a non-football injury designation on July 26 and then the following day, reverted it to injured reserve.
Minnesota waived Twyman on Aug. 30, 2022, signed him to the practice squad the day after and then released him on Oct. 4.
Twyman signed to the Miami Dolphins' practice squad on Oct. 10 and then signed a reserve/future contract on Jan. 16, 2023. The Dolphins would waive him on Aug. 28.
He signed with the Birmingham Stallions of the United States Football League (USFL) on Dec. 24. They would also release him, doing so on April 30 of this year. He then signed with the San Antonio Brahmas of the United Football League (UFL) on May 15, but they terminated his contract on Aug. 17 so he could sign with the Jets.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Depth Chart vs. Kent State
- Pitt Names Both QBs Starters vs. Kent State
- Pitt Reveals Several Jersey Number Changes
- Watch: Pitt Legends Aaron Donald, LeSean McCoy Race
- Pitt Men's Soccer Takes Down Mercyhurst
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt