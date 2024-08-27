Pitt Legend Joins Eagles Hall of Fame
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pitt Panthers star running back LeSean McCoy will join the Philadelphia Eagles Hall of Fame, honoring his time with the franchise.
The Eagles announced that McCoy will officially join their Hall of Fame during halftime of their Week 9 Sunday night game vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars on Nov. 3.
McCoy played for Bishop McDevitt in Harrisburg, Pa., rushing for 2,828 yards and 35 touchdowns as a junior in 2005. He originally committed to Miami, but a coaching change led him to commit to Pitt as a member of the Class of 2007.
He broke out for the Panthers as a true freshman, rushing 276 times for 1,328 yards and 14 touchdowns, while also making 33 receptions for 244 yards and a touchdown in 12 games. His rushing yards and rushing touchdowns in 2007 rank 10th and seventh best in program history, respectively. He also earned Big East Rookie of the Year and First Team All-Big East honors for his efforts.
McCoy then had an even better season as a sophomore in 2008, with 308 carries for 1,488 yards and 21 touchdowns, plus 32 receptions for 305 yards. His rushing touchdowns rank tied for second in program history with Tony Dorsett in his 1976 Heisman season, while his rushing yards rank seventh best. McCoy earned Second Team All-American and First Team Big East Honors for his work in 2008.
He would depart Pitt for the NFL after rushing for 2,816 yards and 35 touchdowns in two seasons, which rank eighth and third best in a career in program history.
The Eagles selected him with the No. 53 overall pick in the Second Round of the 2009 NFL Draft and he would spend the next six seasons there through 2014.
McCoy had his two best seasons in the NFL in Philadelphia in 2011 and 2013, earning First Team All-Pro honors. He led the NFL with 17 rushing touchdowns, while accruing 273 carries for 1,309 yards, plus 48 catches for 315 yards and three receivign touchdowns in 2011.
He then led the NFL with 1,607 rushing yards in 2013, coming on 314 carries for 5.1 yards per rush attempt. He had nine rushing touchdowns, plus 52 catches for 539 yards and two touchdowns.
McCoy finished his time with the Eagles with 76 starts in 90 games, 1,461 carries for a franchise record 6,792 yards and 44 rushing touchdowns, along with 300 receptions for 2,282 yards and 10 receiving touchdowns.
The team traded him to the Buffalo Bills after the 2014 offseason and he would play four seasons with them, making the Pro Bowl in his first three seasons. He also played for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019 and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, winning two Super Bowls.
He played 12 seasons in the NFL, rushing for 11,102 yards and 73 touchdowns, plus 518 receptions for 3,898 yards and 16 touchdowns as well. He is a member of the NFL 2010s-All Decade Team.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Depth Chart vs. Kent State
- Pitt Names Both QBs Starters vs. Kent State
- Pitt Reveals Several Jersey Number Changes
- Watch: Pitt Legends Aaron Donald, LeSean McCoy Race
- Pitt Men's Soccer Takes Down Mercyhurst
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt