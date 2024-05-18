Pitt 2025 Commit Announces Official Visit
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers will host a number of players over the summer, including those who already committed to the program.
Three-star defensive end Trevor Sommers committed to the program back in February and just announced on Twitter that he will visit the Panthers June 6-8 on his official visit.
Sommers was the first commitment for Pitt in the Class of 2025. He plays for St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. He made 45 total tackles, 16 tackles for a loss, 13 sacks and 18 quarterback hurries in just nine games during his junior season, helping St. Thomas Aquinas win their third straight state championship.
The 6-foot-3, 240-pound edge rusher is a unanimous three-star, with 247Sports ranking him as the No. 70 edge rusher and No. 133 recruit in Florida in his class, respectively, while On3 ranks him as the No. 77 edge rusher and No. 106 recruit in the state in his class, respectively.
Sommers chose Pitt over a number of other schools, including Big Ten schools in Illinois, Indiana and Maryland Big 12 schools in Colorado, UCF and rival West Virginia, Conference USA schools in FlU, UAB and Western Kentucky, MAC schools in Bowling Green and Western Michigan, as well as James Madison, Syracuse and USF.
This will serve as his third visit to Pitt, with his first a game day visit against Florida State in early November and his second Junior Day in early February.
Sommers is one of five commits in the Class of 2025, including quarterback Mason Heintschel, wide reciever Tony Kinsler, athlete Bryce Yates and offensive lineman Shep Turk. Sommers, Heintschel, Kinsler and Yates will all make their official visit that same weekend in June.
