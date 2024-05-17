Pitt Hosting 2025 3-Star on Official Visit
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers will host a talented three-star Class of 2025 athlete this summer, who hails from southern Florida.
Ja'Kyrian "Boosie" Turner will make an official visit to the Panthers June 6-8, as he announced on his Twitter.
Turner plays for South Sumter High School in Wildwood, Fla. in the central part of the state, west of Orlando.
Standing at 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds, Turner excelled on both sides of the ball last season, featuring at defensive back, running back and wide receiver.
He made 37 tackles (15 solo), five passes defended and three interceptions with two pick-sixes at cornerback, while rushing 50 times for 533 yards and eight touchdowns and catching 15 passes for 203 yards and three touchdowns.
His speed is his best asset, as he runs the 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds. It allows him to break away from opponents quickly, either when he makes an intereception, or when he finds a hole or space as a running back and wide receiver.
Turner holds offers from ACC foe Wake Forest, rival West Virginia, Nebraska and USF, Conference USA schools in Florida Atlantic and Western Kentucky, MAC schools in Buffalo, Eastern Michigan and Toledo and FCS schools in Delaware, Duquense, East Tennessee State, Mercer and Western Carolina.
Pitt is his the first official visit that Turner announced and he will join a number of players that weekend to see the program, including commits in quarterback Mason Heintschel, athlete Bryce Yates and wide receiver Tony Kinsler.
