Pitt WR Transfers to JUCO Level
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers saw one of their wide receivers find a new home at the junior college level, where they'll look to revive their career.
Addison Copeland III announced on his Twitter that he committed to Coffeyville Community College in Coffeyville, Kan.
Copeland spent the past two seasons with the Panthers, where he didn' t make any apperances for the programs. He would enroll early in January 2022 and then redshirt, and spent the entire 2023 season on the bench.
He came into Pitt as a three-star wide out in the Class of 2022. 247Sports rated him as the No. 8 recruit in New York and No. 150 wide receiver in his Class, while Rivals and On3 had him as the No. 5 recruit in New York. On3 also had him as the No. 116 wide receiver in his class.
Copeland entered the transfer portal following the end of the 2023 season, making him one of four wide receivers to do so. Bub Means entered the NFL Draft, where he landed with the New Orleans Saints, walk-on Lorenzo Jenkins earned a scholarship at FCS program Bethune-Cookman and Israel Polk committed to Akron.
Pitt has gone to the transfer portal for a number of offensive players, especially after the hiring of new offensive coordinator Kade Bell.
Bell already brought in two wide receivers from the transfer portal in redshirt junior Raphael "Poppi" Williams, who played for him at Western Carolina, but came in from San Diego State this offseason, as well as Western Carolina transfer Censere "C.J." Lee.
The other wideouts on the Panthers roster on scholarship include redshirt senior Jake McConnachie, senior Konata Mumpfield, redshirt junior Daejon Reynolds, redshirt sophomore Che Nwabuko, sophomore Kenny Johnson, redshirt freshmen Lamar Seymore and Zion Fowler-El, and freshmen Cameron Monteiro and Tyreek Robinson.
