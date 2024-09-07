Pitt Announces Honorary Captain vs. Cincinnati
CINCINNATI -- The Pitt Panthers announced their honorary captain vs. the Cincinnati Bearcats at Nippert Stadium in former long snapper Cal Adomitis.
Adomitis hails from Pittsburgh, playing for Pittsburgh Central Catholic in high school as a tight end and a long snapper. He played a role in his team winning back-to-back WPIAL Class 4A Titles in 2015 and 2016, winning the PIAA Class 4A Title in 2015 and making the final in 2016.
He walked on to Pitt as a member of the Class of 2017 and immediately earned the starting role at long snapper. He made it back-to-back longsnappers from Pittsburgh Central Catholic for Pitt, as Pat Quirin was the long snapper for PATs/field goals in 2015 and then punts and PAT/field goals in 2016.
Adomitis started all 12 games, handling all long snapper duties and making two tackles on punt coverage in 2017. He would earn a scholarship prior to the start of the 2018 season.
He started all 14 games for Pitt in 2018, helping them clinch their first ACC Coastal Division Title to play in the ACC Championship game. He made four tackles, including a season-high of two against Stanford in the Sun Bowl.
Adomitis again played in all 13 games in 2019, with four tackles and two tackles as his season-high, coming against Virginia Tech.
He would play in all 11 games in the COVID-19 impacted 2020 season. He received a number of honors, including first-team All-ACC long snapper and Honorable Mention All-American from Phil Steele and was a semifinalist for the Patrick Mannelly Award, presented to the nation’s top long snapper.
Adomitis ended his collegiate career as the greatest long snapper in Pitt history in 2021, helping the team win their first ACC title and finishing out with 64 straight appearances in five seasons, while also serving as captain.
The American Football Coaches Association (AFCA), which is the only one of the five NCAA-recognized All-America selectors that chooses a long snapper, named Adomitis a First Team All-American. He also won the Patrick Mannelly Award and got to play in the Reese's Senior Bowl.
Adomitis signed with the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft.
He would sign to the active roster from the practice squad following a 2022 Week 1 injury to then starting long snapper Clark Harris.
Adomitis then took the starting long snapper job for the Bengals going forward. He played in 15 regular season games and three playoff games in 2022, helping them reach the AFC Championship game. He also played in all 17 games for the Bengals in 2023.
He will join Pitt captains in sixth year linebacker Brandon George, redshirt senior offensive lineman Branson Taylor and seniors in tight end Gavin Bartholomew and wide receiver Konata Mumpfield at the 50-yard line for the coin toss prior to opening kickoff against Cincinnati.
