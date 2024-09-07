Cincinnati Gets Massive Boost For Pitt Game
CINCINNATI -- The Cincinnati Bearcats will reportedly have star defensive tackle, Dontay "The Godfather" Corleone, against the Pitt Panthers and that he will also start in the River City Rivalry at Nippert Stadium.
Pete Thamel of ESPN reported on his Twitter that according to a source, the redshirt junior defensive lineman will return after the Bearcats cleared him this week. He did not play in the season opener win against Towson in Week 1.
Thamel also reported that Cincinnati doesn't have an official snap count against Pitt and that they will monitor him throughout the game.
The program announced that Corleone was out indefitinitely after suffering a non-football injury back in June.
Corleone spoke to Cincinnati athletic trainers that he had chest discomfort and a hard time breathing properly. He then went to the doctors, who found blood clots in his lungs and treated him for it.
He spent one night at University of Cincinnati Medical Center and received his discharge the following day, June 14.
Corleone is an incredibly important player for the Bearcats and is coming off a solid 2023 season. The 6-foot-1, 320-pound defensive tackle made 39 tackles (22 solo), 6.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, one pass defended and one forced fumble last campaign.
He also had three tackles (one solo), one tackle for loss and one sack in Cincinnati's win against Pitt at Acrisure Stadium in Week 2. He earned Second Team All-Big 12 honors for his play last season.
Corleone starred as a redshirt freshman in 2022, as he accrued 44 tackles (19 solo), 5.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
He earned a number of honors for his play that season, including AP and PFF Third Team All-American, PFF Highest Rated Defensive Player, plus AFCA and College Football News Freshman Team All-American.
Pitt will face Cincinnati in the last edition of the River City Rivalry for the forseeable future with a noon kickoff on ESPN2. Cincinnati came to Pittsburgh last season and held off a late comeback for a 27-21 win at Acrisure Stadium.
The Panthers offensive line will need to step up to deal with Corleone this weekend, with sixth year Ryan Jacoby at left guard, redshirt junior Lyndon Cooper at center and sophomore right guard BJ Williams most liable to block him.
