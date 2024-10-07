Inside The Panthers

Pitt vs. Cal Depth Chart Revealed

The Pitt Panthers revealed their depth chart ahead of their game vs. Cal.

Nov 16, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers running back Rodney Hammond Jr. (6) scores on a sixty-five yard touchdown run against the Boston College Eagles during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers revealed their depth chart ahead of their ACC home opener vs. Cal on Oct. 12, with kickoff set for 3:30 p.m. on ESPN.

Senior running back Rodney Hammond Jr. is back on the depth chart after the team reinstated him last week. He is the backup behind junior running back Desmond Reid.

The team announced that he was ineligible for the 2024 sesaon, but didn't give a reason to why he was suspended in the first place, why he only was suspended for four games and how he came back to the team prior to the North Carolina game.

Redshirt sophomore Sean FitzSimmons came back to the team vs. the Tar Heels after he spent the first four games of the season injured. He is listed as a starter at defensive tackle, along with redshirt junior Nakhi Johnson, freshman Francis Brewu and redshirt senior Anthony Johnson.

Freshman linebacker Jeremiah Marcelin is also a backup at Mike linebacker, behind sixth years in starter Brandon George and first backup Keye Thompson. He is also backup at Money Linebacker behind sophomore starters in Braylan Lovelace and Rasheem Biles.

Offense

Quarterback 
Eli Holstein
Nate Yarnell
Ty Dieffenbach

Running Back
Desmond Reid
Rodney Hammond
Derrick Davis Jr.
Daniel Carter

Wide Receiver 
Kenny Johnson  
Censere "C.J." Lee 

Wide Receiver 
Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr.
Zion Fowler-El or 
Benny Haselrig

Wide Receiver
Konata Mumpfield
Daejon Reynolds

Tight End
Gavin Bartholomew
Jake Overman
Malachi Thomas 

Left Tackle
Branson Taylor
Terrence Enos Jr. 

Left Guard
Ryan Jacoby 
Jason Collier Jr. 

Center
Lyndon Cooper 
Terrence Moore 

Right Guard
BJ Williams
Ryan Caretta 

Right Tackle
Ryan Baer
Isaiah Montgomery 

Defense 

Defensive End
Nate Matlack
Sincere Edwards or 
Maverick Gracio

Defensive Tackle
Sean FitzSimmons
OR Nakhi Johnson
OR Francis Brewu
OR Anthony Johnson

Defensive Tackle
Nick James OR 
Isaiah "Ghost" Neal
Elliott Donald


Defensive End
Jimmy Scott
Chief Borders
David Ojiegbe

Star Linebacker
Kyle Louis
Jordan Bass

Mike Linebacker
Brandon George
Keye Thompson
Jeremiah Marcelin

Money Linebacker 
Braylan Lovelace OR
Rasheem Biles
Jeremiah Marcelin

Strong Safety
Donovan McMillon
Cruce Brookins

Free Safety
Javon McIntyre OR
Phillip O'Brien Jr. 

Cornerback 
Ryland Gandy 
Tamon Lynum

Cornerback 
Rashad Battle
Noah Biglow or 
Tamarion Crumpley 

Specialists

Placekicker
Ben Sauls
Sam Carpenter

Punter
Caleb Junko
Cam Guess

Holder
Cam Guess
Caleb Junko

Long Snapper
Nilay Upadhyayula 
Nico Crawford

Kickoff Returner
Kenny Johnson
OR Desmond Reid

Punt Returner
Desmond Reid
Konata Mumpfield

Kickoffs
Ben Sauls
Sam Carpenter

Home/Football