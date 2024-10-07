Pitt vs. Cal Depth Chart Revealed
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers revealed their depth chart ahead of their ACC home opener vs. Cal on Oct. 12, with kickoff set for 3:30 p.m. on ESPN.
Senior running back Rodney Hammond Jr. is back on the depth chart after the team reinstated him last week. He is the backup behind junior running back Desmond Reid.
The team announced that he was ineligible for the 2024 sesaon, but didn't give a reason to why he was suspended in the first place, why he only was suspended for four games and how he came back to the team prior to the North Carolina game.
Redshirt sophomore Sean FitzSimmons came back to the team vs. the Tar Heels after he spent the first four games of the season injured. He is listed as a starter at defensive tackle, along with redshirt junior Nakhi Johnson, freshman Francis Brewu and redshirt senior Anthony Johnson.
Freshman linebacker Jeremiah Marcelin is also a backup at Mike linebacker, behind sixth years in starter Brandon George and first backup Keye Thompson. He is also backup at Money Linebacker behind sophomore starters in Braylan Lovelace and Rasheem Biles.
Offense
Quarterback
Eli Holstein
Nate Yarnell
Ty Dieffenbach
Running Back
Desmond Reid
Rodney Hammond
Derrick Davis Jr.
Daniel Carter
Wide Receiver
Kenny Johnson
Censere "C.J." Lee
Wide Receiver
Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr.
Zion Fowler-El or
Benny Haselrig
Wide Receiver
Konata Mumpfield
Daejon Reynolds
Tight End
Gavin Bartholomew
Jake Overman
Malachi Thomas
Left Tackle
Branson Taylor
Terrence Enos Jr.
Left Guard
Ryan Jacoby
Jason Collier Jr.
Center
Lyndon Cooper
Terrence Moore
Right Guard
BJ Williams
Ryan Caretta
Right Tackle
Ryan Baer
Isaiah Montgomery
Defense
Defensive End
Nate Matlack
Sincere Edwards or
Maverick Gracio
Defensive Tackle
Sean FitzSimmons
OR Nakhi Johnson
OR Francis Brewu
OR Anthony Johnson
Defensive Tackle
Nick James OR
Isaiah "Ghost" Neal
Elliott Donald
Defensive End
Jimmy Scott
Chief Borders
David Ojiegbe
Star Linebacker
Kyle Louis
Jordan Bass
Mike Linebacker
Brandon George
Keye Thompson
Jeremiah Marcelin
Money Linebacker
Braylan Lovelace OR
Rasheem Biles
Jeremiah Marcelin
Strong Safety
Donovan McMillon
Cruce Brookins
Free Safety
Javon McIntyre OR
Phillip O'Brien Jr.
Cornerback
Ryland Gandy
Tamon Lynum
Cornerback
Rashad Battle
Noah Biglow or
Tamarion Crumpley
Specialists
Placekicker
Ben Sauls
Sam Carpenter
Punter
Caleb Junko
Cam Guess
Holder
Cam Guess
Caleb Junko
Long Snapper
Nilay Upadhyayula
Nico Crawford
Kickoff Returner
Kenny Johnson
OR Desmond Reid
Punt Returner
Desmond Reid
Konata Mumpfield
Kickoffs
Ben Sauls
Sam Carpenter
