Pitt Women's Basketball Names 2024-25 Team Captains
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers women's basketball named their captains for the 2024-25 season in senior guard Brooklynn Miles and graduate student forward Khadija Faye.
Miles spent last season at Kentucky, playing in 32 games, starting 27 contests, averaging 29.8 minutes. She scored 5.8 points, dished out a team-high 3.0 assists, grabbed 2.9 rebounds and forced 1.2 steals per game, respectively. She also shot 38.8% from the field and 61.1% from the foul line.
She played her first two seasons of college basketball with SEC rival Tennessee, making 56 appearances with no starts, averaging 1.8 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, respectively. She has one year left of eligibility.
Miles left Kentucky in April, due to coaching changes. Kyra Elzy, who made the NCAA Tournament her first two seasons as Kentucky head coach, won just 24 games total the past two seasons, leading to her dismissal from the program.
The Wildcats replaced her with Kenny Brooks, who excelled at the same position at Virginia Tech the past eight seasons, including a Final Four apperance in 2023. Miles left following the hiring of Brooks, and was one of nine Wildcats who have departed from the program this offseason.
Faye has played four years of collegiate basketball, with her first two seasons at Texas Tech and her past two at Texas, playing in 103 games and starting 58. She averaged 14.9 minutes, 5.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 0.9 blocks and 0.8 steals per game, respectively, while shooting 49.1% from the field and 70.0% from 3-point range in her career so far.
She started 15 fifteen of the 19 games she played as a freshman for the Red Raiders in the COVID-19 impacted 2020-21 season. She averaged 15.8 minutes, 5.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.1 blocks and 0.9 assists per game, respectively, as well as shooting 47.5% from the field and 50.0% from the foul line.
Faye started less games as a sophomore, just nine of 19 games she played in, but improved her production. She averaged career-highs of 18.1 minutes, 6.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game. She also shot 42.9% from the floor and 66.7% from the foul line.
She would transfer to Texas as a junior ahead of the 2022-23 season. Unlike her past two seasons with Texas Tech, that saw her endure back-to-back losing seasons, she got to experience a great winning culture at Texas.
Faye played in 36 games and started 27 contests as a junior, both career-highs, leading the Longhorns to a regular season Big 12 Title and the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament.
She also averaged 14.9 minutes, 5.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, a career-high 1.0 steals, as well as 0.9 blocks per game, respectively, while making a career-high 54.3% of her shots from the floor and shooting 69.3% on free throws.
Faye helped Texas win the Big 12 Tournament and make the Elite Eight this past season, playing 29 games and starting seven of them. She averaged 12.2 minutes, 5.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks per game, respectively, while shooting 50.5% from the floor and a career-high 78.4% from the foul line.
Miles and Faye are two of the five transfers that came to Pitt this offseason. This includes junior guard Amiya Jenkins from Kentucky, senior forward MaKayla Elmore from Clemson and redshirt sophomore guard Mikayla Johnson from Colorado.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Basketball Offers 2026 4-Star G
- Pitt Basketball Target Commits to North Carolina
- Pitt HC Calls Out UNLV Transfer Scandal, Former Assistant
- Pitt's Pat Narduzzi Speaks On Different Coaching Opportunities
- Pitt Volleyball Non-Conference Takeaways, ACC Preview
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt