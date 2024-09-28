Pitt Announces Ticket Discount Honoring Larry Fitzgerald
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers announced a ticket discount, as they honor legendary wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald in their game vs. Syracuse on Oct. 24 at Acrisure Stadium.
The ticket discount is $34 for four sections in the lower level on the away sideline, 106, 107, 113 and 114, as well as seven upper level sections, 535 and 536 above the home sideline and then 509-513 above the away sideline.
The $34 discount honors Fitzgerald's program leading 34 career receiving touchdowns over the 2002 and 2003 seasons at Pitt.
Pitt is honoring Fitzgerald for his induction into the College Football Hall of Fame. They will also give a limited number of Larry Fitzgerald bobbleheads to fans who arrive early.
He came to Pitt football after serving as one of the best high school wide receivers in Minnesota in the early 2000s. He excelled for the program in just two seasons in 2002-03, making 161 catches for 2,677 yards and 34 touchdowns.
Fitzgerald had one of the best seasons ever for the Panthers in 2003, where he worked with Pittsburgh native and quarterback Rod Rutherford to make 92 catches for 1,672 yards and 22 touchdowns. The receiving yards and receiving touchdowns both rank as the most for a Panther in a single season, while his 92 receptions rank third most.
He earned a number of honors and won numerous awards for his performance that season, including First Team All-Big East, Big East Offensive Player of the Year, unanimous All-American, and both the Walter Camp and Biletnikoff Awards, identifying him as one of the best players in the country and the top wide receiver in the FBS, respectively.
The Arizona Cardinals drafted Fitzgerald the the No. 3 overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft, a franchise Fitzgerald would play all 17 years of his NFL career.
He finished his NFL career with 1,432 catches for 17,492 yards and 121 touchdowns. His receptions and receiving yards rank second best all-time, behind Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, while his receiving touchdowns ranks sixth best.
Fitzgerald made 11 Pro Bowls (2005, 2007-13, 2015-17), a two-time Second Team All-Pro in 2009 and 2011 and is a member of the NFL 100th Anniversary Team and the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.
His best season came in 2008, earning his sole First Team All-Pro honor. He led the NFL with 12 receiving touchdowns, while also making 96 catches and a career-high 1,431 yards. He also had an incredible postseason, getting the Cardinals within two minutes of a Super Bowl victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, before the defense failed to stop a last-minute drive.
Fitzgerald also led the NFL in receptions twice in 2005 with 103 and 2016 with a career-high 107. He would also lead the NFL with receiving touchdowns in 2009 with a career-high 13.
