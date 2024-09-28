Pitt Basketball Hosting 2026 4-Star F

NEWS: 2026 4⭐️ Luca Foster tells @LeagueRDY he’s locked in three unofficial visits in October:



October 4th: Villanova

October 5th: Penn State

October 19th: Pitt



Foster is a 6-5 wing who’s a high-level athlete and two-way prospect. #53 in the ESPN60. pic.twitter.com/RsXklFMGJ0