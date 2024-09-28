Pitt Basketball Hosting 2026 4-Star F
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers basketball staff is focusing more recently on the Class of 2026, as they look to add future talent to the program.
Four-star forward Luca Foster told League Ready that he has scheduled three unofficial visits this fall, which includes Villanova on Oct. 4, Penn State on Oct. 5 and Pitt on Oct. 19.
Foster is a 6-foot-5 forward/wing who plays for Archbishop John Carroll High School in Radnor, Pa., part of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Philadelphia.
He also played for Team Final in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL) the Nike AAU circuit, this summer. He put up some great performances, especially at Peach Jam in Augusta, S.C. from July 13-21, where numerous journalists ranked him as one of the top players.
Foster is an exceptional athlete, which allows him to drive through contact to score at the rim and to pull off some ferocious dunks. He also shoots well from both mid-range and from 3-point range and does well to get his teammates some scoring opportunites. His length and height make him a good on-ball defender and in the post, while his wingspan allows him to make tough rebounds.
He holds offers from ACC foes in Miami and Virginia Tech, Big East schools in Villanova and Xavier, Philadelphia schools in Saint Joseph's and Temple, plus Penn State, East Carolina, Bryant and Albany.
Pitt has not offered him yet, but this unofficial visit will likely serve as a great opportunity for them to do so.
247Sports, Rivals and ESPN all rank Foster as a four-star. 247Sports views him as the top player in the commonwealth, No. 28 small forward and No. 86 in his class, ESPN rates him as No. 1 in Pennsylvania, No. 16 at his position, No. 13 in the East region and No. 53 in the country, while Rivals has him at No. 108 in the Class of 2026.
Pitt has offered three Class of 2026 recruits so far in recruits in Jasiah Jervis of Archbishop Stepinac in White Plains, N.Y, Quincy Wadley, who will play for AZ Compass Prep this fall after transferring from Bishop O'Connell High School in Arlington, Va., plus Abdou Toure, who plays for Notre Dame High School in West Haven, Conn.
