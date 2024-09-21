No. 1 Pitt Volleyball Sweeps East Carolina
PITTSBURGH -- No. 1 Pitt Panthers volleyball continue their winning, as they swept East Carolina Friday night at Fitzgerald Field House.
The Panthers (8-0) took down the Pirates (7-2) in the two programs' first ever meeting. This win also keeps the Panthers as the only team to not drop a set in Division I. This is also the best start since 2021, when they won their first 15 matches.
East Carolina started the better of the two teams in the first set, taking a 9-7 lead, including three service aces.
Pitt would respond with a 7-0 run to take a 14-9 lead, with sophomore right side Olivia Babcock making two kills and a block.
East Carolina did keep it within four at 15-11, but Pitt would finish the set on 10-2 run, winning 25-13. Freshman middle blocker Ryla Jones led Pitt with four kills during the run.
The Panthers had a 12-7 advantage in the second set and looked like they'd go on to win it easily, but a smart challenge from Pirates head coach Adler Augustin gave a point to his team and momentum.
That successful challenge put East Carolina on a 7-1 run , giving them a 14-13 lead. Pitt would take a 15-14 lead at the media timeout, but both teams continued to battle it out throughout the rest of the set.
The two teams were tied at five different points before the Pirates took a 23-22 lead and threatened to tie the match at one set.
A service error and an attack error gave set point to the Panthers and graduate student outside hitter Cat Flood came up and got a service ace to take a 2-0 lead.
Pitt took an early lead, but East Carolina would use a 4-2 run to keep it within four at 15-11. Pitt then used a 10-0 run to finish off East Carolina, win the third set 25-11 and the match.
Babcock led with a season-high 19 kills in the win vs. the Pirates, while also hitting an impressive .552. Jones continues to impress as a freshman with eight kills on 10 attacks, .800 hitting, and two solo blocks. Babcock and Jones led the Panthers with five total blocks each.
Senior setter Nisa Buzlutepe played in place of fellow senior setter Rachel Fairbanks, who didn't feature at all in the match. Buzlutepe had 30 assists along with eight digs in the win, with her digs second most on the Panthers and also her season-high.
Sophomore outside hitter Blaire Bayless got the start and had six kills and six digs for Pitt. Fellow sophomore outside hitter Torrey Stafford came in during the third set and had four kills.
Pitt will host Marquette in their next matchup on Sunday, Sept. 22, with first serve set for 1:00 p.m.
