Pitt Inactive Players vs. Youngstown State
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers football team will face FCS program Youngstown State with a few players inactive.
Sophomore linebacker Braylan Lovelace is dressed in shorts and no pads over his jersey during warmups. Lovelace has played in the first three games in 2024 and started the first two matchups. He will miss his second-ever collegiate game.
Lovelace is listed as an OR starter on Pitt's depth chart alongside sophomore linebacker Rasheem Biles.
So far in 2024, Lovelace has earned 11 total tackles and one of those was a tackle for loss. Last season, Lovelace earned 24 total tackles, one for a loss and recovered a fumble.
Sixth year linebacker and Ohio transfer Keye Thompson was wearing a uniform with no pads prior to kickoff. Thompson played in the first two games and served as backup mike linebacker behind sixth year linebacker and captain Brandon George.
Thompsons's absence today means the Panthers will need sophomore linebacker Jordan Bass to step up. Bass played in 10 of the Panthers contests and started in one game as a freshman in 2023. In his start against Wake Forest, he played Star Linebacker and finished with three tackles (two solo) and one tackle for loss.
Redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Sean Fitzsimmons was dressed in a Pitt uniform, but with no pads and is set to miss his fourth consecutive game. Injuries have haunted Fitzsimmons during his Pitt career as he missed five games in 2023.
Fitzsimmons was supposed to make a difference for the Panthers' defensive line this season but Pitt will have to continue to look in other directions at the defensive line position.
Out of Central Valley High School, Fitzsimmons was rated as high as the No. 21 overall prospect by Rivals. Fitzsimmons redshirted his first season at Pitt, and if he misses the entire 2024 campaign he will hope to obtain a medical redshirt. In 2023, the only season Fitzsimmons played in multiple games, he logged two total tackles.
Freshman defensive lineman Ty Yuhas also did not warm up. The former Pittsburgh Central Catholic standout was not expected to play much for the Panthers this season, but, obviously, still not ideal for Pitt's defensive line depth.
Yuhas was a top high school player in Pennsylvania for Central Catholic High School in 2023. He was rated as highly as the 31st-best prospect in the state by 247Sports.
Freshman defensive back Nigel Maynard was seen in a sling during pregame warmups as well. Maynard wasn't expected to play much in 2024, but it's still a blow to the Panthers' defensive back depth.
Maynard was a standout for his high school Stewarts Creek and had 47 tackles, three tackles for loss and three interceptions in his senior season. He was rated as highly as the 27th-best prospect in Tennessee by On3.
Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Isaiah Montgomery was in shorts and no pad during warmnups today. Montogomery is listed as the Panthers backup right tackle on the depth chart.
