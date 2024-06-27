Pitt Football Features Seven in Preseason All-ACC
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers had a poor 2023 season, but still managed to have players earn recognition heading into the 2024 season for their talents.
Seven Panthers made the Athlon Sports Preseason All-ACC team in senior defensive back Donovan McMillon, junior running back Rodney Hammond, senior wide receiver Konata Mumpfield, redshirt senior offensive lineman Branson Taylor, redshirt senior defensive lineman Nate Matlack and redshirt junior defensive back Javon McIntyre.
McMillon made the First Team as a safety, Hammond and Bartholomew made Third Team, while Taylor, Mumpfield, Matlack and McIntyre all made Fourth Team.
McMillon, who played for nearby Peters Township High School, spent his first two seasons in college at Florida before transferring to Pitt ahead of the 2023 season.
He played in all 12 games, starting eight at strong safety, while making 105 tackles (54 solo), one pass defended and one forced fumble, earning him an All-ACC Honourable Mention. His 105 tackles led the team and finished as the most since Jordan Whitehead had 109 in 2015.
One of McMillon's best games came against West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl, where he made 18 tackles, the second most of any defensive player under head coach Pat Narduzzi.
Bartholomew had a great freshman season in 2021, playing in all 14 games and starting eight as Pitt won the ACC Championship.
With Heisman finalist quarterback Kenny Pickett under center, Bartholomew made 27 catches for 317 yards and four touchdowns. He earned an All-ACC Honourable Mention, as well as Second Team Freshman All-American honors from The Athletic and Pro Football Network for his efforts.
These past two seasons should've shown improvement for Bartholomew, but his stats remained either similar or lesser than his freshman campaign.
Former Offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr. didn't put much emphasis into getting Bartholomew the ball as much, plus the struggles of quarterbacks like Kedon Slovis, Phil Jurkovec and Christian Veilleux, led to a stagnation in statistical production.
Bartholomew had 21 catches for 283 yards and two touchdowns as a sophomore in 2022 and then only 18 catches for 326 yards and a touchdown as a junior last season.
Hammond has played in 32 games the past three seasons, with 329 carries for 1,511 yards, 4.6 yards per carry, and 14 touchdowns.
He has shared the same issues as Bartholomew, as former running backs coach Andre Powell chose to split up carries between him, C'Bo Flemister and Daniel Carter last season.
Hammond led the Panthers, who had the worst rushing offense in 2023, with 547 yards on the ground on 118 carries, along with four touchdowns.
Mumpfield started all 12 games last season and led Pitt with 44 catches for 576 yards and five touchdowns, with the latter two ranking second best on the team, respectively.
All three players will hope that new offensive coordinator Kade Bell and his quicker, spread offense will get them all more touches.
Taylor started the first three games at right tackle last season, but when Matt Goncalves went down with a season-ending injury, he started his next eight games at left tackle. He only missed one game last season, away against Notre Dame. He will start at left tackle, while redshirt sophomore Ryan Baer starts at right tackle in 2024.
Matlack spent the past four seasons at Kansas State and redshirted in 2020. He had a solid freshman season in 2021, making 17 tackles (13 solo), 5.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks, and earned an Honorable Mention Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year from the coaches.
He had a good season in 2023 as well, making 15 tackles (11 solo), as well as 7.5 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks.
McIntyre played in all 13 games in 2022, with one start in the Sun Bowl against UCLA. He made 17 tackles (nine solo), 1.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions and five passes defended.
He started all 12 games at safety last season, with eight starts at strong safety and four starts at free safety. He made 85 tackles (43 solo), 3.5 tackles for loss and seven passes defended, with his tackles and passes defended second best on the Panthers.
