New York Jets Have Fancy New Locker Room and Team Facilities
The New York Jets have turned the page on the Aaron Rodgers era and are looking for a fresh start in 2025. Aaron Glenn and Justin Fields will get their opportunity to make great first impressions as they seek to return to the NFL playoffs—an experience they haven't enjoyed since 2010. No one knows how successful the season will be, but it's already clear Jets players will have some state-of-the-art facilities to use as they prepare.
The Jets touted a new and improved locker room via X on Tuesday morning with a dizzying video of the new layout.
The refresh "features 92 new customized lockers, a new wet area, larger sauna and barbershop," per the team's website.
Nothing says "let's play some football" like a new wet bar, sauna area and barbershop. Combine those things with some crisp fall air and leaves falling and it just smells like a football Sunday.
In the wake of the reveal, there was no shortage of people out there pointing out that the Jets haven't had a ton of recent success, as well as doubting that Fields could lead them to some this year. But that all misses the point because fans should want their teams—even the mediocre ones—to have the shiniest toys and best amenities.
Like it or not, this stuff can impact the caliber of player willing to come into town and turn things around.