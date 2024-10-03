Pitt Basketball 2025 Target No Longer Visiting
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have worked to try and build a strong Class of 2025, but they'll miss out on one of their top targets.
Davion Hannah, a four-star wing from Glendale, Wis., was set to take his official visit to Pitt on Oct. 19, but in a recent interview with Sam Lance of ZagsBlog, he will only take one more visit to Cincinnati this weekend, cancelling another visit to Michigan State.
Hannah placed Pitt in his top nine schools on July 22 and announced his official visit to Pitt on July 17. He also added ACC schools Louisville and NC State, Big Ten schools Michigan State, Ohio State and Wisconsin, plus Alabama, Cincinnati and Xavier.
He has made official visits to Alabama on Aug. 31, Missouri on Sept. 7, who was not in his top schools list and Ohio State on Sept. 20. It looks like Hannah has trimmed down his list to those three schools plus Cincinnati.
Hannah spent his freshman season with Milwaukee Academy of Science, before spending his past two seasons with Nicolet High School in Glendale. He will play for Link Academy, a boarding school in Branson, Mo., for his senior season.
He starred for Nicolet, averaging 19.9 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game, while shooting 50% from the field, 32% from 3-point range and 66% from the foul line as a sophomore in the 2022-23 season.
Hannah continued to improve as a junior last season, scoring 18.8 points, grabbing 8.3 rebounds, 2.6 steals, 2.2 assists and 1.5 blocks per game.
Pitt has one commitment in the Class of 2025 in four-star guard Omari Witherspoon who plays for St. John's College High School in Washington, D.C.
Two other Pitt basketball targets have their commitment dates set for the future. Four-star guard Isaiah Denis of Davidson Day School in Davidson, N.C. has Pitt in his final seven schools and will commit on Nov. 2. Four-star wing Amari Evans, who played for Bishop Canevin in Pittsburgh and is now with Overtime Elite in Atlanta, will pick between Pitt, Tennessee and Xavier on Nov. 1.
Pitt is also in the top schools for five-star guard Meleek Thomas (Top seven) and four-star forward Niko Bundalo (Top eight).
The Panthers missed out two Class of 2025 targets in four-star guard Derek Dixon, who had them in his final six schools and chose to commit to North Carolina, plus four-star small forward Cornelius Ingram II, who committed to Florida.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Women's Basketball Lands 2025 Canadian Forward
- Washington Wizards Announce Pitt Promotion
- No. 1 Pitt Men's Soccer Dismantles Howard, 8-1
- Pittsburgh to Host 2027 NCAA Tournament
- Pitt Shocking College Football Early
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt