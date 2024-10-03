Pitt Women's Basketball Lands 2025 Canadian Forward
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers women's basketball has added another talented piece to their future, with a commitment in the Class of 2025.
Divinve Tumba Tshibuabua, or just Divine Tumba, announced on her Instagram her commitment to Pitt, with the caption, "100% committed 💛💙."
Tumba made her official visit to Pitt last week, Sept. 24-26, which made enough of an impact on her to commit less than seven days later.
She held around 35 offers in early September from a number of top schools including Clemson, Louisville, Miami, North Carolina and Wake Forest in the ACC, Big East schools in Providence, Seton Hall and St. John's plus rival West Virginia.
Others schools that offered Tumba include Albany, Binghamton, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Cleveland State, Eastern Michigan, Evansville, Fordham, Jacksonville, Jackson State, James Madison, Lafayette, La Salle, Manhattan, Monmouth, Rice, Rider, Saint Joseph's, Stony Brook, Tulane, UNC Greensboro, USF, Vermont and West Georgia.
Tumba hails from Longueuil, Quebec, close to Montreal and plays for Royal Crown School, located in Toronto, Ontario.
Pitt sophomore forward Lauren Rust is Canadian and hails from Vancouver, British Columbia. Other Pitt women's basketball players from Canada include guards in Sandrine Clesca/Taisha Exanor (2020-23), both from Quebec, forward Danielle Garven (2017-19) from Toronto, plus guard Fred Potvin (2013-16) from Montreal.
Tumba played for the Canada National Team at the FIBA Women's U18 Americup, which took place in Colombia from June 17-23. She averaged 8.8 points per game and led Canada with 6.7 rebounds per contest, as they finished with a silver medal.
Her best games came in the group phase, when she scored 16 points, shot 8-for-14 from the floor and grabbed six rebounds in an 117-27 win vs. the Dominican Republic, 15 points and 12 rebounds in an 86-38 win vs. hosts Colombia and scoring nine points and making 10 rebounds in an 84-55 win over Argentina.
Tumba is a strong forward who excels driving to the rim and playing in transition. She absorbs contact and is unphased from any defender in her path on her way to the basket. She is also a strong mid-range shooter as well, not afraid to pull-up and score from 18 feet.
She is the third commitment for Pitt women's basketball in their Class of 2025, guard Theresa Haganswho plays for Bishop Ireton High School in Alexandria, Va., right next to Washington, D.C., and wingMacie Arzner from McMinniville High School in McMinniville, Ore.
The Panthers hosted guard Isis Johnson Musah on an official visit Sept. 6-8, as well as the No. 31 guard in the country in Nylah Wilson on an official visit last weekend with Hagans. They also have forward Danielle Osho coming in for a visit, who has the Panthers in her top six schools.
Pitt Women's Basketball Roster: 2025-26 Season
Senior (One Season of Eligibility)
Guard Raeven Boswell
Guard Aislin Malcolm
Guard Marley Washenitz
Guard Amiya Jenkins
Redshirt Junior (Two Seasons of Eligibility)
Guard Mikayla Johnson
Junior (Two Seasons of Eligibility)
Forward Lauren Rust
Guard Aaryn Battle
Sophomore (Three Seasons of Eligibility)
Guard Audrey Biggs
Redshirt Freshman (Four Seasons of Eligibility)
Forward Kiara Williams
Freshman (Four Years of Eligibility)
Guard Macie Arzner
Guard Theresa Hagans
Forward Divine Tumba Tshibuabua
