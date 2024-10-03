Pitt Fans React to Rodney Hammond Reinstatement
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers football fans have had a great time during the 2024 season and got another reason to celebrate after head coach Pat Narduzzi announced senior running back Rodney Hammond is back and available to play this weekend on the road vs. North Carolina.
Pitt announced that Hammond was declared ineligible for the 2024 season prior to first game. Narduzzi didn't reveal why he was ineligible in the first place nor how he is eligible now, but that he's "ready to roll."
Hammond has practiced every day since his suspension and impressed Narduzzi with his work this week on the scout team.
He played in 12 games as a true freshman in 2021, with 102 carries for 504 yards and five touchdowns, along with eight catches for 57 yards and two touchdowns. His play helped Pitt win their first ACC Championship and made the Peach Bowl.
Hammond had 17 carries for 100 yards in a win against New Hampshire at home in Week 4 and 16 carries for 81 yards and a touchdown against Duke on the road in Week 10. He also had a touchdown catch against Wake Forest in the ACC Championship game.
He would play in eight games and make two starts at running back in 2022, missing five games after suffering an injury against West Virginia in the season opener. He finished the season with 109 carries for 460 yards and five touchdowns, plus six catches for 73 yards.
Hammond played in all 12 games and started six in 2023, with 118 carries for a team-high 547 yards and four touchdowns plus eight catches for 60 yards.
Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi named Western Carolina transfer/junior Desmond Reid as the starter for their season opener against Kent State at Acrisure Stadium.
Reid has had a sensational season so far, with 44 carries for 319 yards and a touchdown, while making 13 catches for 167 yards for three receiving touchdowns.
Hammond and Reid returning for ACC play will give Pitt a great rushing attack, and redshirt junior Derrick Davis Jr. and sixth year Daniel Carter provides numerous options on offense on the ground.
