Pitt Volleyball Announces Sellout vs. Stanford
PITTSBURGH -- No. 1 Pitt Panthers volleyball announced a sellout in their matchup vs. No. 3 Stanford on Oct. 20 at Fitzgerald Field House.
Pitt set a record for attendance at Fitzgerald Field House last season at 2,879 for both their Sweet 16 matchup vs. Washington State and Elite Eight matchup vs. rival Louisville. Pitt sold standing room only tickets for those matches, with the seats full and the upper bleacher section full too.
The Panthers also had a sell-out crowd in the 2023 regular season at Fitzgerald Field House vs. Miami on Nov. 22, with a crowd of 2,688 to watch the home team sweep.
ESPN will broadcast this match at 3:00 p.m., the first and only broadcast on the channel for Pitt volleyball.
Pitt had a program record crowd of 11,800 at the Petersen Events Center in the sweep of then ranked No. 3 Penn State on Sept. 18, breaking the previous record of 8,865 against rival Louisville in the reverse sweep on Nov. 18, 2023.
Stanford is in their first season in the ACC and holds a No. 3 ranking in last week's AVCA Coaches Poll. They have ranked wins over No. 18 Minnesota in five sets on Sept. 1 and No. 6 Wisconsin in four sets, both in Milwaukee and swept No. 24 Marquette on Sept. 4, all three games in Milwaukee.
They also swept then ranked No. 6 Texas on Sept. 16 and defeated then ranked No. 11 Kentucky in four sets on Sept. 21, both at home.
Stanford does have two losses on the season in sweeps to then ranked No. 5 Nebraska on Sept. 11 and ACC foe, No. 5 Louisville in the last game on Sept. 29, both on the road.
The Cardinal have one of the best players in the country in senior setter Kami Miner, who earned AVCA First Team All-American and Pac-12 Setter of the Year in 2023. She ranks second in the ACC and No. 34 in Division I with 10.22 assists per set.
Sophomore outside hitter Ella Rubin, an AVCA Second Team All-American in 2023, is third in the ACC with both 4.18 kills per set and 4.73 points per set, ranking in the top 40 in the country for both categories.
Senior middle blocker Sami Francis is fourth and sixth in the ACC with both 1.32 blocks per set and a .378 hitting percentage, respectively.
Pitt is 12-0 on the season and has not dropped a set this season. They have ranked wins on the road vs. No. 10 Oregon on Aug. 30, No. 23 USC on Sept. 11 and against ACC rival No. 13 Georgia Tech in their latest game on Sept. 29.
