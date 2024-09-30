Pitt Volleyball Stays Ranked No. 1
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers volleyball stayed ranked at No. 1 in the latest AVCA Coaches Poll for the fourth straight week, as they've outplayed every team they've faced this season.
Pitt received all 61 first place votes for the first time this season. They received 29 first place votes in Week 2, 33 first place votes in Week 3 and then 60 first place votes in Week 4, with. Nebraska receiving a single first palce vote.
The Panthers are 12-0 on the season and have swept all of their matches, with 36 consecutive set victories.
They won their first two ACC matches of the season, sweeping both Clemson on Sept. 27 and rival No. 13 Georgia Tech on Sept. 29 on the road.
The Tigers did manage to score 22 points in the first set, just one of six sets the Panthers allowed 20 or more points in a set this season. The Panthers would take control the next two sets and stay undefeated against the Tigers in ACC play, 14-0.
Pitt absolutely dominated Georgia Tech, winning the three sets 25-11, 25-17 and 25-8. They hit .493 and held Georgia Tech to -.043 hitting themselves, their lowest opponent hitting percentage since they held Coppin State hit -.099 in the First Round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament.
The win over GT was the fourth ranked win of the season for Pitt, as they defeated No. 10 Oregon on Aug. 30, No. 23 USC on Sept. 11 and rival No. 3 Penn State on Sept. 18 in front of a program record crowd of 11,800 fans at the Petersen Events Center.
AVCA Coaches Poll
Pitt is no longer the only undefeated team in the AVCA Coaches Poll as 12-0 Washington made it in for the first time this season at No. 25. They are two of four teams left undefeated in Division I, along with San Jose State and South Dakota State.
Louisville swept Stanford at home and moved up to No. 4, while Penn State, who swept Louisville on Sept. 3 at home and has just one loss, moved to No. 3. Stanford dropped to No. 5 with the loss and Nebraska holds at No. 2 for second straight week.
Wisconsin lost in five sets on the road to then ranked No. 16 Minnesota, who moved up to No. 12, dropping them to No. 9 from No. 7. Texas and Kansas moved up to No. 7 and No. 8, respectfully, while both Creighton and Purdue stayed at No. 6 and No. 10, respectfully.
SMU, previously ranked No. 23, moved up six spots to No. 17, after also sweeping both Georgia Tech and Clemson. Pitt faces SMU twice over a four-day span, hosting them on Oct. 9 and then travelling to Dallas for Oct. 12.
Florida State defeated rival Miami twice and moved up two spots to No. 16, while Miami dropped out of the top 25 after getting back to No. 25 last weekend.
Georgia Tech dropped six spots to No. 19 after their losses to SMU and Pitt. Oregon stays at No. 11, with their one loss to Pitt, and USC drops one spot to No. 21 after Nebraska swept them.
Pitt Volleyball Schedule Ahead
Pitt will face Boston College on Oct. 4 at 7:00 p.m. and then Syracuse on Oct. 6 at 11:00 a.m., both on the road. Both teams lost on the road to Duke and UNC this past weekend.
