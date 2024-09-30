Pitt Football Gets Star RB Back
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers will have their star running back return, as junior Desmond Reid will play in the upcoming game vs. North Carolina on the road on Oct. 5.
Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi announced that Reid will return after not playing in the 73-17 blowout win vs. the Youngstown State Penguins at Acrisure Stadium on Sept. 21 in Week 4. The Panthers had a bye week in Week 5.
"Desmond will be back," Narduzzi said. "Like I told you after the [Youngstown State] game, he could've been back last week. It was like, he wasn't 100%, but he's 100% now.
Reid showed his talent in the season opener against Kent State at home on Aug. 31, leading Pitt with 10 rushes for 145 yards and returning a punt for a 78-yard touchdown. He also broke through the Kent State defense for a 46-yard rushing touchdown, running right past any defender that came remotely near him.
He received earned a spot on the Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll following that performance, with award going out to the most versatile player in college football at the end of the season. He is also the first Panther to return a punt for a touchdown since former defensive back M.J. Devonshire did it on Sept. 24, 2022 against Rhode Island.
Reid had an even better game against Cincinnati in the River City Rivalry on the road in Week 2 on Sept. 7.
He finished with six catches for 106 receiving yards and a touchdown and had 19 carries for 148 yards, recording the first game a Pitt player had 100+ yards receiving and rushing. His best play came in the fourth quarter, as he took a pass from Holstein and ran 56 yards for a touchdown to cut the lead down to just two points.
Reid earned ACC Running Back of the Week honors for that performance, and led Pitt on a comeback, down 27-6 in the third quarter, to win 28-27, their largest comeback in more than 50 years.
He didn't have nearly as impressive of stats in the 38-34 comeback win vs. West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl in Week 3 on Sept. 14 at home, but still made two touchdown catches of nine yards and 19 yards, both from redshirt freshman quarterback Eli Holstein.
Reid won the starting job at the beginning of the season over senior running back Rodney Hammond, who is suspended for the season due to undisclosed reasons.
New Pitt offensive coordinator Kade Bell brought Reid along with him from Western Carolina, along with former players of his in wide receivers, junior Censere "C.J." Lee and redshirt junior Raphael "Poppi" Williams.
Reid excelled with Bell at Western Carolina in the FCS the previous wo seasons, with 250 carries for 1,723 yards and 17 touchdowns and 42 catches for 495 yards and on touchdown in 18 games.
He rushed 119 times for 826 yards and four touchdowns, while making 21 catches for 212 yards and one touchdown in 10 games as true freshman in 2022. He increased his production this past season as a sophomore, with 131 carries for 897 yards and 13 touchdowns along with 21 catches for 283 yards in just eight games.
Reid's best games last season came when he rushed 18 times for 167 yards and a career-high five touchdowns in a 49-14 victory over The Citadel and then posting a career-high 211 yards on 15 carries and two touchdowns in a win over Chatanooga the following week.
Bell will look to exploit a UNC run defense that allowed Duke running back Star Thomas to rush for 186 yards on 30 carries and a touchdown, plus running back Peyton Jones to have 43 yards and a touchdown last weekend, blowing a 20-0 second half lead.
