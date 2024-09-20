Pitt Heavily Favored vs. Youngstown State
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers come in as big favorites to defeat FCS program Youngstown State in Week 4 on Sept. 21 at Acrisure Stadium.
The Panthers are -25.5 point favorites over the Penguins according to FanDuel. To win this bet on the Panthers, they would need to beat the Penguins by at least 26. To win the bet on the Penguins, they would have to win the game, or lose the game to the Panthers by 25 points on less.
Pitt is also -4000 and Youngstown State is +1400 to win for the money line, a wager on the outcome of the game. A bettor would need to place a $4000 wager just to win a $100 on Pitt if they come out victorious, and a $100 wager on Youngstown to win would earn the bettor $1400.
The over/under is at 61.5 points with -110 for the over and -110 for the under. A bettor would need to make a wager of $110 to win an extra $100 if they are right about either both teams scoring more or less than 61.5 points per game.
Pitt holds a 4-1 record against Youngstown State, who are the only FCS team that has defeated Pitt in their program history, when they won 31-17 on Sept. 1, 2012, the first game of head coach Paul Chryst.
The Penguins also almost defeated the Panthers in their last matchup in the 2017 season opener, getting two fourth quarter touchdowns to force overtime, but the Panthers would get a touchdown and a game-winning interception from Bricen Garner.
Pitt defeated Youngstown State 45-37 in the first game for head coach Pat Narduzzi in 2015. They also have blowout wins in 2004, 41-0, and 2009, 38-3.
The Panthers are looking to finish undefeated in the non-conference for the first time in program history, as they first joined the Big East in 1991.
Pitt has also defeated FCS programs in Villanova in 2016, Albany in 2018, Delaware in 2019, Austin Peay in 2020, New Hampshire in 2021, Rhode Island in 2022 and Wofford in 2023 under Narduzzi.
Narduzzi also grew up in Youngstown, Ohio, playing for Ursuline High School and played under his father, Bill Narduzzi, at Youngstown State in 1985.
