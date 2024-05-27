Inside The Panthers

Former Pitt DB Could Lose Starting Job

Former Pitt Panthers defensive back Avonte Maddox could lose his starting spot to a younger player.

Stephen Thompson

Oct 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox (29) reacts after a defensive stop against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
PITTSBURGH -- A youth movement could push a former Pitt Panthers defensive back and one of the more productive players at his position out of a starting job if one team insider is correct.

ESPN's Tim McManus said on 97.5 The Fanatic that the former Pitt standout, Maddox could be in danger of losing his spot as the starting slot cornerback for the Eagles, who just drafted a pair of cornerbacks earlier this offseason.

"There is a real possibility both of the rookie DBs end up in the starting lineup Week 1," McManus said. "You can envision a scenario where you have Quinyon Mitchell at one of the outside corner spots, and Cooper DeJean replacing Avonte Maddox as the starting slot corner."

Maddox has carved out a niche as a nickel cornerback for the Eagles over the past six seasons. He's been productive while on the field, amassing 250 total tackles, 13 for a loss, 31 passes defended and four interceptions over 64 games, 38 of which were starts. 

But injuries have derailed what was a promising start to his professional career. After playing in just nine games last season, a torn pectoral muscle limited Maddox to just four games in 2023. 

Maddox was drafted by the Eagles in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft after an outstanding career at Pitt in which he was a two-time All-ACC selection and helped lead the Panthers to massive wins over Penn State, then-No. 2 Miami and then-No. 2 Clemson. 

