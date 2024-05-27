Charlie Partridge Predicts Long Career for Pitt OT
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pitt Panthers defensive line coach Charlie Partridge had been sleeping a little easier these days knowing that his players won't have to matchup with one of the standout tackles they just sent to the NFL Draft.
But not long after Partridge left Pitt to join the Indianapolis Colts, that standout takle, Matt Goncalves was taken by the Colts in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft and the two former Panthers were reunited.
"Oh man, I loved - and hated - being on the other side of Matt Goncalves because he plays O-line the way you dream of it," Partridge said. "The first thing in his mindset is being physical and trying to move you from where you are to where he wants you to be. But the thing that I loved about Matt, and still love about Matt and I know this is how he's going to approach things — he was one of those O-linemen who would come into the D-line room and ask, coach, why are you doing this? Why did you do that against me today, whatever it may be."
That hard work yielded an impressive resume for Goncalves. He was Pitt's lone representative on the 2023 Preseason All-ACC First-Team but made it just three games into his final season as a Panther before suffering a season-ending injury. He stuck with the team through the end of the season to help an offensive line unit riddled with injuries survive and improve during a difficult season.
Goncalves leaves Pitt after making 24 total starts at tackle, the vast majority of which came over the last two seasons, when he helped push the Panthers to an ACC Championship and 20 wins from 2021 to 2022. He also earned third-team All-ACC honors after the 2022 campaign.
Partidge believes that Goncalves has all it takes to play a long career in the NFL and is excited to be around as he takes the next step in an already successful football life.
"I think Matt's going to be playing in the NFL, barring anything crazy, for a long time," Partridge said. "I wish I could tell you something negative about Matt. He approaches the game the right way. They're going to make the athletic evaluation based on tape and workout, so what they were really asking me about was, is he a good teammate? Does he love the game? Yes, yes."
