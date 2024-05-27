Former Pitt DB Returns From Injury With Giants
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pitt Panthers defensive back Jason Pinnock is active for New York Giants OTAs, according to CBS Sports. A good sign after missing the end of last season.
Pinnock suffered a toe injury before the final game of last season, earning himself a spot on the injury reserve. His participation at Giants OTAs shows that he healed from that injury and is ready to perform at a high level once again.
He spent four seasons at Pitt from 2017-20, playing in 42 games and starting 19 of them, as he made 54 tackles (46 solo), 3.5 tackles for loss, one sack, six interceptions, 25 passes defended and one fumble recovery.
Pinnock would start all 10 games in the COVID-19 impacted 2020 season for the Panthers, making 19 tackles (17 solo), one tackle for loss, a team-high three interceptions and eight passes defended.
The New York Jets selected Pinnock with the No. 175 overall pick in the Fifth Round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He played in 12 games his rookie season, starting two, as he made 16 tackles (10 solo), forced two fumbles and broke up a pass.
The Jets waived Pinnock prior to the 2022 season, where the Giants would pick him up for their squad.
Pinnock played in 14 games at safety that season, starting five games, while making 41 tackles (34 solo), two tackles for loss, four quarterback hits, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and breaking up three passes. He also played in both playoff games that season for the Giants
He had his best season to date in 2023, despite the poor team record, as he started all 16 games he played in. He made 85 tackles (59 solo), six tackles for loss, four quarterback hits, two interceptions, including one for an 102-yard pick six, two forced fumbles and six passes defended.
Pinnock is one of a number of great defensive backs that have benefitted from Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi, defensive coordinator Randy Bates, secondary coach Archie Collins and safeties coach Cory Sanders, who put the defensive backs in one-on-one scenarios that force them to work by themselves in coverage.
The current Pitt Panthers defensive backs in the NFL, along with Pinnock, include Dane Jackon with the Carolina Panthers, Damar Hamlin with the Buffalo Bills, Damarri Mathis with the Denver Broncos, Erick Hallett II with the Jacksonville Jaguars, M.J. Devonshire with the Las Vegas Raiders, Avonte Maddox with the Philadelphia Eagles, Jordan Whitehead with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and AJ Woods with the Washington Commanders.
