Former Pitt TE Shines at Broncos OTAs
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pitt Panthers tight end Lucas Krull is still trying to make a name for himself in the NFL, but one particular person gave high praise to him for his efforts recently.
Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton complimented Krull, who spent two seasons with the Panthers, for his performance at Organized Team Activities this past week.
"Man I thought, I thought he's had a good week, and I said, If you didnt' notice, everyone in the media was looking down at the rosters to see who 85 was and I said, "Someday soon, they're gonna know who 85 is," Payton said. "He's looking sharp."
Krull started off his collegiate career playing baseball for Jefferson College in Missouri, playing as a pitcher. He started five of the 11 games he appeared in, making 27 strikeouts in 16.2 innings pitched.
The San Francisco Giants actually drafted him in the 34th Round of the 2018 MLB Draft, but he chose to go play football instead.
He then transferred to Florida for two seasons, 2018-19, switching to tight end. He played in 25 games during that time, making nine catches for 108 yards.
Krull then transferred to Pitt for his final two seasons, 2020-21. He only played in one game in the COVID-19 impacted 2020 season, suffering a injury that would keep him out the rest of the year.
The 6-foot-7 tight end showed his talents and athleticism in 2021, as he played in all 14 games, starting 11, as he helped the Panthers win their first ACC Championship and to make the Peach Bowl.
He caught 38 passes for 451 yards and six touchdowns that season, earning All-ACC Second Team honors. His work with then freshman tight end Gavin Bartholomew played a big role in Pitt's passing attack, which Heisman finalist quarterback Kenny Pickett led and Biletnikoff winner wide receiver Jordan Addison also heavily contributed to.
Krull didn't receive a selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, but the New Orleans Saints signed him as a undrafted free agent (UDFA). He spent time on the practice squad and then made the active roster, playing in 11 snaps on the road against the Tampa Bay Bucaneers in Week 13.
The Saints waived him in August 2023, but the Broncos signed him to their practice squad. The Broncos gave Krull a great deal of chances last season, playing him in eight games and starting him twice, in losses to the Houston Texans in Week 13 and the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 18, both on the road.
He made eight catches on 14 targets, for 95 yards and one touchdown, which he grabbed in a loss to the New England Patriots at home in Week 16.
The encouraging words from Payton will mean a lot for Krull going forward, but he is still behind starter Adam Trautman and backup Greg Dulcich on the Broncos tight end depth chart.
If he performs well in camp and the preseason, it should come as no surprise to see Krull excelling for the Broncos this fall.
