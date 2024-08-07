Pitt Announces Kickoff Luncheon Speaker
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers announced their keynote speaker for the football kickoff luncheon on Aug. 23 as former quarterback Tyler Palko.
Palko hails from nearby Imperial, Pa. and played high school for his dad Bob Palko at West Allegheny High School. The two worked together as father-and-son and would win both the 2001 WPIAL and PIAA Class 3A titles.
He came to Pitt as the AP Pennsylvania Big School Player of the Year and USA Today All-American Second Team honoree in 2001.
Palko would play in six games as a freshman in 2002, but wouldn't play quarterback until the Insight Bowl, where he compelted 2-of-3 passes for 12 yards, while rushing for an eight-yard touchdown in the win over Oregon State. He would redshirt in 2003.
He had an excellent 2024 season, his first as starter, completing 230-of-409 passes (56.2%), for 3,067 yards and 24 touchdowns to seven interceptions, earning Second Team All-Big East honors. His passing yards and passing touchdowns rank sixth and seventh most in a season in program history, respectively.
Palko had two incredible games that season for Pitt. He completed 26-of-42 passes for five touchdowns in a late 41-38 victory over rival and then ranked No. 24 Notre Dame in Week 9, making him the first visiting quarterback to throw for five touchdowns at Notre Dame.
He also completed 19-of-28 passes for 411 yards and five touchdowns in the regular season finale against South Florida on the road, a 43-14 blowout victory.
His passing yards against South Florida and his passing touchdowns in both games rank tied for and ninth fifth most in a single game in program history, respectively.
Palko helped Pitt finish 4-2 in the Big East, earn a share of the conference title and make the Fiesta Bowl, where they lost to Utah, 35-7.
Pitt struggled in the 2005 season, going 5-6 and missing a bowl game.Palko still had a solid year, completing 193-of-341 passes (56.6%) for 2,392 yards and 17 touchdowns to nine interceptions, earning Second Team All-Big East honors again.
Palko would bounce back as a redshirt senior in 2006, completing 220-of-322 passes (68.3%) for 2,871 yards and 25 touchdowns to nine interceptions. His passing touchdowns and passing yards rank sixth and 10th best in a single season in Panthers history, respectively.
He finished his Pitt career with 645-of-1,075 passes completed (60.0%), 8.343 yards, 66 passing touchdowns to 25 interceptions and 12 rushing touchdowns. His career passing touchdowns and passing yards rank third and fifth most in program history, respecitvely, while his 78 total touchdowns rank third behind Dan Marino and Kenny Pickett.
Palko spent time with four NFL teams, the New Orleans Saints, theArizona Cardinals, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs.
He played in eight games with the Chiefs, twice in 2010 and six times in 2011,including four starts, winning just one of them. He threw three interceptions twice in a 34-3 road loss to the New England Patriots in Week 10 and in a 13-9 loss to the Steelers at home in Week 11.
Palko is now the chief revenues officer for Solutions 21, a business management consultant in Pittsburgh.
The luncheon will take place at the UPMC Club at Acrisure Stadium, home of Pitt football. Parking is available for those attending at Gold 1 garage near the stadium and attire for the event is business causal.
Tickets for the 2024 Pitt Football Kickoff Luncheon are $65. A table of 10 is $600, while a table with a Pitt head coach costs $850. Doors open at 11 a.m., then lunch and the formal program start at 11:30 a.m. Tickets can be purchased here.
