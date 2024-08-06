Pitt RB Named to Award Watch List
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers senior running back Rodney Hammond Jr. earned a place on the Doak Walker Award Watch List, highlighting the best running back in college football.
Hammond came to Pitt from Booker T. Washington High School in Norfolk, Va. He ran for more than 1,500 yards and 18 touchdowns and made six interceptions in the secondary. He committed to Pitt on Nov. 21, 2019, with 247Sports ranking him as a three-star, No. 51 athlete and No. 18 recruit in Virginia, while Rivals had him at No. 13 in his state and No. 38 running back in the Class of 2021.
He played in 12 games as a true freshman in 2021, with 102 carries for 504 yards and five touchdowns, along with eight catches for 57 yards and two touchdowns. His play helped Pitt win their first ACC Championship and made the Peach Bowl.
Hammond had 17 carries for 100 yards in a win against New Hampshire at home in Week 4 and 16 carries for 81 yards and a touchdown against Duke on the road in Week 10. He also had a touchdown catch against Wake Forest in the ACC Championship game.
He would play in eight games and make two starts at running back in 2022, missing five games after suffering an injury against West Virginia in the season opener. He finished the season with 109 carries for 460 yards and five touchdowns, plus six catches for 73 yards.
Hammond played in all 12 games and started six in 2023, with 118 carries for a team-high 547 yards and four touchdowns plus eight catches for 60 yards.
He'll hope to improve his production in his final season with Pitt and will look to thrive in new offensive coordinator Kade Bell's scheme, which will spread the ball out more and quicker than the previous regime.
Pitt will open their season against MAC opponent Kent State at Acrisure Stadium, Aug. 31 with a noon kickoff, where they'll try to improve upon a poor 2023 season, where the team finished 3-9.
