Pitt Women's Soccer Receives High Preseason Ranking
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers women's soccer team received a top ten ranking heading into the 2024 season, coming in 7th in the United Soccer Coaches Preseason Poll.
Coming off a season that marked their first Elite Eight berth and a finish at No. 6 in the final United Soccer Coaches Poll, the Panthers are looking to continue their success under head coach Randy Waldrum in his seventh season at the helm.
The Panthers spent eigth of 11 weeks last season ranked, beating five top 25 teams and three top ten teams.
Pitt set season program records with the 17 overall, six ACC victories, nine home wins, 194 points, 64 goals and 68 assists.
Following the departures of defender Ashton Gordon, midfielder Landy Mertz and forward Amanda West, the Panthers will look to continue their streak of successful seasons with their returning players
Waldrum will rely on players that got them to the Elite Eight last season, such as midfielders in senior Ellie Coffield and sophomore Deborah Abiodun as well as senior forwards in Samiah Phiri and Sarah Schupansky.
The Panthers will face many great opponents this season that also earned a spot in the preseason top 25.
They face No. 14 Georgia in the season opener on Thursday, Aug. 15 on the road for their sole non-conference ranked opponent.
Pitt also plays in the best conference in the country for women's soccer in the ACC, which has seven teams ranked in the top 25 schools. This includes No. 1 Florida State, No. 2 Stanford, No. 5 Clemson, No. 8 North Carolina, No. 15 Notre Dame and No. 24 Duke.
The Panthers take on the Tar Heels at home on Thursday, Sept. 19, the Cardinal on the road on Sunday, Sept. 29, the Tigers at home on Thursday, Oct. 3, Florida State on the road on Sunday, Oct. 20 and the Fighting Irish on Thursday, Oct. 31.
Pitt will look to make the NCAA Tournament for the third consecutive year and will have a chance at their first ACC championship in 2024.
