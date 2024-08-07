Pitt WBB Staying in Contact with 2026 G
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers women's basketball continues to make progress in recruiting and is currently working to land the services of one guard in a future class.
Ava Miles, a Class of 2026 guard who plays for Staley High School in Kansas City, Mo., is a player that the Panthers have continued contact with over the summer, according to Talia Goodman of On3. Pitt offered her back on June 11, 2023, but still have yet to bring her in for a visit.
“It’s been pretty good with them," Miles said to Goodman. "It’s just like a get-to-know-you talk. Kind of just like ‘How’s your day going?’ and giving me information about their school, which I like a lot.”
Miles has taken visits to Big 12 schools in Kansas and Kansas State, Big Ten schools in Iowa, Nebraska and USC, plus Creighton and Missouri. She told Goodman that Pitt and Nebraska, plus Virginia Tech and Washington are the schools most recently in contact with her. She will schedule visits to Virginia Tech and Washington in the future.
She also holds offers from ACC schools in Cal, Clemson, Louisvillie and SMU, Big Ten schools in Maryland, Michigan State and Penn State, plus Auburn, Harvard, Marquette, Oklahoma State, UNLV and Wichita State
Miles is a highly rated player in the Class of 2026, with ESPN ranking her as a four-star and No. 52 in the country. She also plays for Della Lamb on the Adidas 3SSB Circuit.
She plays great defense, using her long wingspan to poke out balls for steals, while also using her speed and athleticism to drive to the hoop for baskets. She has great vision, finding her teammates for scoring opportunites, and also will pull-up from both mid-range and behind the arc.
Pitt has one recruit in the Class of 2025 so far in Macie Arzner,who plays for McMinniville High School in McMinniville, Ore. They also recently landed in the top five schools for a Class of 2025 guard in Isis Johnson-Musah from Detroit, who would greatly improve the program if they secured her services.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt RB Named to Award Watch List
- Pitt WBB Lands in Top 5 for Guard
- Pitt Volleyball Lands Two Nationally Televised Games
- Pitt Makes Final 8 For Four-Star
- Former Pitt Wideout Charged with Misdemeanor DUI
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt