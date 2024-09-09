Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi Addressed AD Firing
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi found out like everyone else that the university chose to let athletic director Heather Lyke go, announcing it in a press release.
Narduzzi came to Pitt before Heather Lyke, with former interim athletic director Randy Juhl helping to make the hire in Dec. 2014. Narduzzi spent eight seasons, 2007-14 as the defensive coordinator at Michigan State under head coach Mark D'Antonio, who he followed from Cincinnati, also working as the defensive coordinator from 2004-06.
Lyke came to Pitt in March 2017, taking over from Scott Barnes, who left for the same position at Oregon State. She awarded Narduzzi two extensions during her time as athletic director, a seven-year extension after the 2017 season and a six-year extension through 2030 that he signed in March 2022.
Narduzzi won two ACC coastal division titles and the 2021 ACC Championship with Lyke as athletic director. He thanked Lyke for her support throughout her time at Pitt and wished her the best going forward.
"...The first thing I’ll say…is that I’m grateful and appreciative of the last seven years working with Heather Lyke," Narduzzi said. "She’s done a great job, got great energy, appreciate everything she’s done there and again, I wish her and her family all the luck, personally and professionally as far as her next move. She’s a strong, strong person and will land her feet..."
Jennifer Tuscano, who has spent nearly two decades with Pitt, will serve as the interim Athletic Director in Lyke's place. She held the titles of Executive Associate Athletic Director and Sport Administration Senior Woman Administrator, overlooking the wrestling, men's soccer, women's basketball and softball programs.
Narduzzi further went on to thank Pitt Chancellor Joan Gabel for her work since starting the position in July 2023. He also spoke on his relationship with Tuscano and that they'll continue to have discussions going forward.
"I know Chancellor Gabel is committed to excellence in athletics, committed to excellence and championships in Pitt football," Narduzzi said. "So I’ve got a ton of trust in her and what she’s gonna do in the future here at Pitt and then, Jen Tuscano, who’s been here a lot longer than I have, but she’s been here for my 10 seasons. So we’ve got a great relationships as well and I trust that Jen will do an outstanding job of leading the entire athletic department as well as football and I’ll probably sit down and talk with her later this afternoon…"
Narduzzi chose not to speak further on Lyke, but ended his thoughts on praising her and her family for their commitment to Pitt athletics over the past seven plus years.
"...She’s been outstanding," Narduzzi said. "Supportive, can’t thank her enough and her family. Eli, you know, Eli’s a supporter. He loves football, he loves Pitt, they love Pitt. They’re really supportive."
