Pitt Predicted to Land Two Nationally Broadcasted Games
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers don't have any times yet for their non-conference games, but two will likely feature as nationally televised games.
Stewart Mandel and Scott Dochterman of The Athletic predicted the first three weeks of college football and the nationally televised games that will come with it.
They slotted the Week 2 matchup featuring Pitt-Cincinnati on September 7 at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2 and then the Backyard Brawl against West Virginia on September 14 at Noon on ABC.
For the River City Rivalry, the two writers decided that they'll put the bigger Big 12 game on at 3:30 p.m., which is Arkansas visiting Oklahoma State. They predict that the Pitt-Cincinnati game, which has regional appeal, will do well at that timeslot on ESPN2.
Pitt and Cincinnati faced off in the River City Rivalry from 2005-12 when both teams played in the Big East, with Pitt winning the first four games and then Cincinnati winning four of the final five. Pitt would depart for the ACC and Cincinnati stayed with the American Athletic Conference, before moving to the Big 12 starting last season.
The two teams faced off last season, which saw Cincinnati hold off a Pitt comeback for a 27-21 victory in Pittsburgh. The CW broadcasted the game, their first ever college football game on the channel, making it a nationally televised game, but with a much smaller viewership than a game on ESPN2 would bring in.
The Backyard Brawl took place on ESPN for a Thursday opening night matchup in Week 1 in 2022, which ended in a 38-31 thriller after a M.J. Devonshire pick-six propelled the Panthers to victory. The matchup featured as the first edition of the rivalry since 2011, prior to WVU leaving for the Big 12.
The two teams faced off again last season in Week 3, like they will in 2024, which kicked off at 7:30 p.m. on ABC. West Virginia took advantage of a terrible Pitt offense and won 17-6.
Mandel and Dochterman think that since the SEC already has two matchups on ABC that weekend, Texas A&M at Florida at 3:30 p.m. and Georgia at Kentucky at 7:30 p.m, the Backyard Brawl will take place at noon.
Pitt and West Virginia have played earlier in the day prior, but this game historically took place on Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, which allowed for an earlier kickoff.
Both matchups should serve as great games once again for Pitt, but this season, they'll hope to come out victorious.
