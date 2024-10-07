Pitt Women's Basketball Lands 2025 Canadian G
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers women's basketball has gone internationally for future talent and added another player from outside of the United States in the Class of 2025.
5-foot-11 guard Megan Hollingsworth, who hails from Canada, announced her commitment to Pitt on her Instagram. She took a visit to Pitt over the weekend of Sept. 20-22, which played a role in her decision to join the program in the future
"Hard work + dreams + discipline = success #COMMITTED#h2p," Hollingsworth wrote in her commitment post. "I’m EXTREMELY excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Pittsburgh. 💙💛
"Throughout my basketball journey I have been blessed with the greatest support system I could ever ask for. I would like to thank Coach Harbir and Coach Brad from the Nepean Blue Devil’s where I first started playing. The years I spent playing with that team built me into the player I am today.
"Thank you so much to Coach Fab, Merrick, Coach Shen and Coach Lauren for always pushing me to be great and for believing in me since I was 12 years old. They have devoted so much time into developing and making me a better person and basketball player. I am so grateful to have such amazing people around me every day.
"Thank you so much to my wonderful parents and my siblings for always supporting me and showing up for me. Without them, I couldn’t do everything that I do.
"Lastly, I would like to thank all of my aau coaches from Canada Elite, A-Game, Become One, and Kia Nurse for challenging me and supporting me during the summer.WOOHOOOO💙💛"
Hollingsworth plays for Captial Courts Academy in the Ontario Scholastic Basketball Association (OSBA), where she averaged 10.6 points per game, while shooting 49.2% from the field, 34.8% from 3-point range and 66.7% from the foul line in the 2023-24 season.
She also played for Kia Nurse Elite 17U on the Nike EYBL Circuit this past summer as well.
Hollingsworth is the fourth commitment in the Class of 2025 for Pitt women's basketball and the second Canadian.
Divine Tumba Tshibuabua, who hails from Longueuil, Quebec, close to Montreal, plays for Royal Crown School, located in Toronto, Ontario. She announced her commitment to Pitt on Oct. 2.
Pitt sophomore forward Lauren Rust is Canadian and hails from Vancouver, British Columbia. Other former Pitt women's basketball players from Canada include guards in Sandrine Clesca/Taisha Exanor (2020-23), both from Quebec, forward Danielle Garven (2017-19) from Toronto, plus guard Fred Potvin (2013-16) from Montreal.
Hollingsworth took her official visit to Pitt with Meredith Venner, a forward who plays for The Academy of Central Florida in Orlando, Miami Suns on the Nike EYBL Circuit and also for the Colombian National Team.
The other two commitments include guard Theresa Hagans from Bishop Ireton High School in Alexandria, Va., right next to Washington, D.C., and wing Macie Arzner from McMinniville High School in McMinniville, Ore.
The Panthers hosted guard Isis Johnson Musah on an official visit Sept. 6-8, as well as the No. 31 guard in the country in Nylah Wilson on an official visit Sept. 13 with Hagans. They also have forward Danielle Osho coming in for a visit, who has the Panthers in her top six schools.
Pitt Women's Basketball Roster: 2025-26 Season
Senior (One Season of Eligibility)
Guard Raeven Boswell
Guard Aislin Malcolm
Guard Marley Washenitz
Guard Amiya Jenkins
Redshirt Junior (Two Seasons of Eligibility)
Guard Mikayla Johnson
Junior (Two Seasons of Eligibility)
Forward Lauren Rust
Guard Aaryn Battle
Sophomore (Three Seasons of Eligibility)
Guard Audrey Biggs
Redshirt Freshman (Four Seasons of Eligibility)
Forward Kiara Williams
Freshman (Four Years of Eligibility)
Guard Theresa Hagans
Guard Megan Hollingsworth
Wing Macie Arzner
Forward Divine Tumba Tshibuabua
