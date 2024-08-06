Pitt Volleyball Lands Two Nationally Televised Games
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers will play at least two nationally televised games this upcoming season, for fans across the country to see one of the best volleyball teams in the nation.
The Big Ten Network released their slate for the conference's volleyball television schedule and Pitt features twice this season.
They open up the season on the road against Oregon on Friday, Aug. 30 at 10:30 p.m. (EST) and then will travel to face USC on Wednesday, Sept. 11 at 9:00 p.m. (EST).
Pitt had previous schedule times for both these games at 8:00 p.m. (EST), so the television schedule changes the time for tip-off.
Oregon, who made the Elite Eight the past two seasons, defeated Pitt in five sets at Fitzgerald Field House last season, staving off a reverse sweep comeback in that fifth set. This is the first time the two teams will face off in Oregon, with the first game coming on a neutral site in 1978 and then Pitt winning in four sets at home in 2019.
The match against USC is a rematch from last season when both teams met in the Second Round NCAA Tournament, which saw Pitt win in four sets.
This is the first match between the two teams in Los Angeles since the two they played in 1989. USC won the previous three all-time matches, twice in 1989 and then a neutral site, the Ball State Nike Classic, in 2002.
Both Oregon and USC joined the Big Ten from the Pac-12 for their first season in the conference. Washinton and UCLA also join the Big Ten too.
The Big Ten Network/FOX holds rights to home games for members of the conference, just like the ACC Network/ESPN for Pitt and ACC teams.
When Pitt plays rival Penn State, also a member at the Petersen Events Center on Sept. 18, they will broadcast it on ACC Network or an ESPN channel.
ESPN hasn't announced the slate for the ACC yet, but expect a number of Pitt volleyball games to feature on national television this season.
